Retired Patriots Star Admits Players ‘Attacked’ Bill Belichick After Kyle Van Noy Was Nailed by Former HC in Fun Session

If you think there was a pattern to his draft process, there was none. And in 2018, too, when people least expected the Patriots to select RB Sony Michel, Bill Belichick did so in the first round at No. 31. It’s not that Michel lacked talent. After all, the young man had rushed for 1,200 yards and 19 TDs in his final SEC year. It’s just that it was simply out of character for Belichick to use second-round picks on running backs, let alone dedicating a first-round one. And when we say it wasn’t like Belichick, we mean it had been over two decades since he had something like that.

The 2018 season brings back some good memories. We can always look back and say they were not great on the road, vis-à-vis finishing the regular season undefeated at home. But regardless, the Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3 and became the six-time Super Bowl champs that year. During the offseason, the HC decided to ditch two practice sessions and instead, go have some fun with the boys. A Monday day off, so to speak.

So, what did that look like? Shooting paintball! All in all, there were five teams. Belichick had his own, but Sony Michel wanted none of it. He was happy, in his words, “spectating.” Each team plotted against their HC, but, too bad LB Kyle Van Noy got shot in the face. This is how it all went down for him: “This paintball hit me in the mask, and the mask hit my tooth and my s— still hurts. Bill got my a*s,” he said. And now, six years later, we have Michel’s version on Up & Adams show, the young rookie who went on to suit up for 16 games to log six rushing TDs and 1,267 yards.

“There were times when we went paintballing as a team, and I thought it was pretty cool because Bill actually did it, too,” Michel recalled with a laugh. The 30-year-old Super Bowl champ made it clear that when Belichick stepped onto the paintball field, he became public enemy number one for the players. “Everybody made sure they went after him, and he knew it,” Michel said, grinning. “So he was hiding behind the little floaty balloon thing, trying to hide from players. Because, you know, players knew that that was their chance to get Bill back.” So, did Sony hit his coach as well?

While his teammates eagerly plotted their paintball revenge against Bill, Sony had the best seat in the house – as a spectator. The former Patriots RB revealed he opted out of the action during that memorable team bonding session. Michel admitted with a chuckle, “I was able to see the whole thing in action, and seeing guys attack him.” That must have been a great experience.

From his vantage point, Sony witnessed what looked like a military operation against the usually untouchable HC. “They had a whole plan, like they were sending guys to attack.” The Patriots’ paintball battle turned into a full-scale war game, with players split into five tactical squads. And as the opponents took a shot at the coach, he too wasn’t about to go down without a fight. But this was not the only time Belichick showed his fun side.

Not the first time Belichick had fun with his patriots squad

Remember how the Patriots’ players went nuts after HC Belichick rewarded them with a Victory Monday day off during the 2019 season? Coming after their only defeat, the Pats were up against the Eagles in Philadelphia. Despite Tom Brady and the offense not having their best day, Belichick’s Patriots were able to come out on top against Philly, defeating them 17-10.

The Pats’ HC, however, was elated with the win and surprised his team with their first ‘Victory Monday’ of the season, allowing all players to have an extra day off. The legendary coach then went on to take a fun jibe at the Eagles, saying, “It looked like everyone had fun out there today.”

Well, this was, of course, a direct dig at the Eagles’ offensive lineman Lane Johnson, who previously took a shot at the Pats by saying that New England players do not have any fun.

So, mind you, even if Belichick is out of the NFL setup, one should think twice before taking a shot at his team.