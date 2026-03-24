Retired Steelers Legend Announces Return to “Championship Football” With Aaron Rodgers

With questions still lingering about his NFL future, Aaron Rodgers recently hosted a flag football tournament through his charity, the RX3 Foundation, bringing together a mix of current stars and former legends for a good cause. The event featured big names like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Bryce Young, along with a notable appearance from a Pittsburgh Steelers icon.

This Steelers icon is none other than safety Ryan Clark, who publicly announced his return, “Got roped into a flag football tournament…Played 6 games & made it to the chip… My first championship football game since Aaron Rodgers & the @packers beat us in the Super Bowl. Ironically, it was his tournament, and we were playing again. 20 minutes on the field and not one word. Just looks, nods, and the occasional tilt of his sunglasses.”

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The Super Bowl XLII champion and Aaron Rodgers previously locked horns in a championship game in 2011, where the four-time MVP led the Green Bay Packers to a 31-25 win over the Steelers in Arlington, Texas. Rodgers recorded 24 of 39 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns, including one over Clark, which, despite the Steelers’ safety’s best attempt to intercept, ended up in former Green Bay star Greg Jennings’ hands for a score.

Ryan Clark once recalled the missed interception and Rodgers’ reaction after his touchdown pass during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show in 2024.

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“All is good; it’s Aaron Rodgers. “I’m not really tripping,” Clark said. “Next series, we’re doing kind of well, and somebody called a timeout. Bro looks at me and goes, ‘Hey, 2-5.’ First off, you’ve been studying for this game for two weeks, and I’ve been in the league at this point for 10 years. You know my frickin’ name. You don’t have to call me by my number. So then he goes, ‘2-5’ (Clark holds up his pinched fingers, as Rodgers did).”

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However, 15 years after that loss, Ryan Clark once again suffered a defeat in the final of the RX3 Charity Flag Football Tournament against Aaron Rodgers’ team. While this Clark-Rodgers reunion certainly got Steelers fans excited with a hint of nostalgia, Pittsburgh faithful were also intrigued by seeing a current franchise star interacting with A-Rod at his charity event.

Will Howard joined Aaron Rodgers for his RX3 Charity Flag Football Tournament

Interestingly, Aaron Rodgers also brought along his backup quarterback, Will Howard, to the event. It seemed like Rodgers may still be taking on a mentorship role with the young QB.

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He appears invested in guiding Howard’s development, having already spoken highly of his potential and long-term future in the league. If that continues, it might be the early stages of a valuable mentor-protégé relationship.

“I’m a big Will Howard, not just a fan as a human, but a believer as a player,” Rodgers said during an appearance at the Pat McAfee Show two weeks ago.

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“And when his time comes, he’s going to be more than capable of being, not just a consistent starter, but a guy who can stick in the league for a long, long time.”

There has been speculation about the franchise opting to move forward with a backup signal-caller, Will Howard. The 24-year-old was drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft after leading the Ohio State Buckeyes to a 14-win season and the College Football Playoff national championship.

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During this stellar run, he completed 73 percent of his passes for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Based on these numbers and a co-sign by Aaron Rodgers himself, Howard is an interesting piece for the Steelers.

“But Will, in general, I think, has what it takes from a personality and a moxie standpoint to have a long career in the league,” said Aaron Rodgers about the 24-year-old. “You never know what’s going to happen till the live bullets start flying. But I went to him early in camp, and I said, ‘Listen, I’ll help you as much or as little as you want.’ It’s kind of my nature to interject during drill work or during a meeting because I want you to see the game the way I see it. And I want you to be thinking about the things that a young player should be thinking about.”

As Aaron Rodgers’ return for the 2026 season is still under a cloud of doubt, the Steelers fans, like last season, may need to wait for the 42-year-old to decide on his future, which will, in turn, also determine what’s next in store for a youngster like Will Howard.