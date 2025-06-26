Retired Veteran Picks Justin Fields’ Jets Over 31 NFL Teams After Backing Aaron Glenn

Change has arrived in New York. The Jets’ facility hums with fresh energy, a stark contrast to the turbulence of past seasons. Aaron Glenn, the new HC, and GM Darren Mougey have wasted no time reshaping the roster—out with the old, in with the bold. Gone are the familiar faces that once defined the team’s identity. In their place? A new era led by Justin Fields, a QB with untapped potential and legs that keep defenses guessing. The rebuild is far from finished. Challenges loom. But for the first time in years, there’s a sense of direction—a blueprint that could turn the Jets from afterthoughts into contenders.

And now, a respected voice from across the league is taking notice. A retired star, who once wore Dolphins colors, is all-in on this new vision. His reason? It starts with Fields… but it doesn’t end there. Terron Armstead, the recently retired Dolphins offensive tackle, is all-in on this new vision. On April 5, 2025, Armstead announced he would be hanging up his cleats. But he hasn’t stopped watching the game closely. And when it comes to the Jets’ backfield, he’s convinced they have something special.

When pressed about which team boasts the best running back duo heading into the season, Armstead said, “Breece Hall, Braylon Allen. I think it’s a response year from Breece Hall. We saw the explosion early in his career, and he was derailed by injury. I think it’s this year. He takes off and he shows up for him. He’s a top-five running back in the league.”

Breece Hall’s potential has been simmering for years. Injuries cut his rookie season short, but flashes of brilliance kept hope alive. In 2024, he played all 16 games, racking up 876 rushing yards and another 483 through the air. Then there’s Braelon Allen, the 20-year-old bruiser drafted in the fourth round last year. At 6’1″, 240 pounds, he’s built like a linebacker with the feet of a tailback. In Week 2 of his rookie season, he bulldozed the Titans for two TDs—a glimpse of what’s to come.

Armstead sees the perfect storm brewing. “I think with Justin Fields over there as well, we get more of the dynamic of that added element,” he explained. “You have to worry about the quarterbacks, so a lot of RPOs. As we see with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry and those guys, it’s a lot of discipline that takes place… and you got these weapons like Brees Hall and Braylon Allen.”

Armstead’s final verdict? “I really think this one-two punch is the top of the league.” High praise from a man who spent years battling the best. The retired OTs faith in the Jets runs deeper than just talent. There’s a personal connection—one that almost makes him laugh at how quickly his loyalties shifted.

Aaron Glenn’s Gang Green culture shift

Armstead’s shift from Dolphins loyalist to Jets believer starts with one man: Aaron Glenn. The retired tackle spent years alongside Glenn in New Orleans, where the current Jets HC shaped the Saints‘ secondary with his fiery leadership. That history changes everything. “I was with him in New Orleans for years,” Armstead admits, almost shaking his head at the irony.

“I love him, so it’s kind of crazy… he’s going to change my outlook on the Jets.” And just like that, the team he once battled twice a year now has his full-throated support—Glenn’s presence flipping a decade of division rivalry on its head. But here’s the twist: Armstead isn’t just quietly cheering from the sidelines. He’s all-in, predicting a jaw-dropping 15-2 season for New York. “I hope they go 16-and-two or 15-and-two,” he says, catching himself mid-confession.

For a franchise that hasn’t sniffed the playoffs since 2010, that’s either blind faith or a stunning vote of confidence in Glenn’s ability to turn this ship (jet?) around. The truth is, maybe both. After all, the Jets’ overhaul—new coach, new QB, new backfield—makes skeptics raise an eyebrow. But here’s the thing: Terron’s seen Glenn work magic before. Back in New Orleans, he watched him transform DBs into playmakers with equal parts tough love and belief. Now? He’s betting Glenn can do the same for an entire team. “Rooting for their success, not against the Dolphins,” he clarifies, almost like he’s convincing himself as much as anyone about his bold prediction.

It’s not just about schemes and playbooks, it’s about belief. Glenn’s the kind of coach who makes players run through walls. And Armstead? He’s already sprinting, no hesitation, straight into the Jets’ corner.