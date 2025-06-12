Retiring Coach Sends Final Message to Andy Reid Sent After Chiefs Announce Coaching Changes

The echo of a final whistle in the NFL is rarely just a sound; it’s a punctuation mark in a story, sometimes a quiet comma, sometimes a resounding exclamation point. For Andy Hill, retiring after five seasons as the Chiefs’ Assistant Special Teams Coach, that whistle blew not with a fade-out, but with the crisp, satisfying snap of a perfectly executed onside-kick recovery. Just days before the grind of mandatory minicamp, he stepped aside, leaving behind a legacy stitched into the very fabric of Kansas City’s golden era.

Andy Hill’s legacy with the franchise is now attached forever. After all, the man who began his coaching career in 1992 helped the Chiefs secure two Super Bowl wins and four appearances. On June 11, the announcement came softly, digitally. The Chiefs’ official account posted a simple, classy salute: “Thank you for helping us make our special teams extra special, Coach Hill. Congratulations on a well-earned retirement.”

Hill, ever the humble team player, retweeted it, adding his own heartfelt gratitude: “Thank you @Chiefs – Coach Andy Reid and Dave Toub and the wonderful coaches and players that I was honored to be a small part of such a class organization – Top to bottom the best in the NFL! Our family says THANK YOU! 🙏”

His words weren’t just pleasantries; they were the distilled essence of a journey that began in Trenton, Missouri (pop. ~6,000), a die-hard Chiefs town where he soaked up training camps as a kid. From surviving final cuts as a player in the ’80s to a 24-year collegiate coaching odyssey at Mizzou, Hill’s path was a testament to persistence.

When the college door seemed closed in 2020, his old friend Dave Toub – the man who literally helped him finish his basement decades prior – called with an NFL lifeline back to the team he bled for. Hill grabbed it, diving into the “graduate-assistant-type work” Toub half-joked about, becoming an unsung architect of the Chiefs’ relentless machine.

Hill’s five-year NFL stats read like a dream résumé:

65–18 regular-season record ( 78.31% win % ), including franchise-best 15–2 in 2024

regular-season record ( ), including franchise-best in 2024 13–3 playoff record (81.25% win %), contributing to 4 AFC titles and 2 Lombardi Trophies (LVII, LVIII)

Yet, beyond the glittering stats was the man who FaceTimed his family in Columbia nearly every night, who snuck home for Friday dinners before away games, the lifelong Chiefs fan who finally got to help his boyhood team reach the mountaintop – repeatedly. His story wasn’t about rebuilds or reloads; it was about a quiet professional, rooted in Missouri soil and Chiefs fandom, who maximized every snap of his late-career NFL chapter.

The “Next Man Up” chorus starts harmonizing in the land of Andy’s

Andy Hill’s exit wasn’t a gaping hole, but a baton pass within Andy Reid’s meticulously rehearsed orchestra. Faster than a Tyreek Hill punt return (circa 2020, RIP), the Chiefs pivoted. Assistant running backs coach Porter Ellett, a Reid disciple entering his eighth season in K.C. (and fellow BYU Cougar), slid into Hill’s special-teams spot.

To fill Ellett’s vacated role? A familiar face returning to the Kingdom: Mark DeLeone. DeLeone, who cut his NFL teeth on Reid’s staff from 2013–2018 (climbing from defensive QC to inside linebackers coach) and most recently coached Baltimore Ravens linebackers, knows the playbook like the back of his hand. It was a move as smooth as a Patrick Mahomes no-look pass – promoting from within and welcoming back proven talent who understood the culture.

This seamless transition is pure Reid. It’s the “Next Man Up” philosophy not just for players, but for his coaching tree – one of the most prolific and successful in NFL history. Reid trusts his system and his people implicitly. As Tyrion Lannister might quip in a single war council of ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘A very small man can cast a very large shadow.’

Hill, though stepping away, cast a significant one through meticulous preparation. Think Damien Williams’ momentum-swinging punt block against Cleveland in ’18, Skyy Moore’s clutch 29-yard return in the ’22 AFC Championship ice, or Justin Reid sniffing out that Texans fake punt in the 2020 playoffs – these were Hill’s fingerprints on crucial wins.

Andy Hill’s final whistle in Kansas City wasn’t an ending, but a perfectly timed handoff. As the familiar faces of Ellett and DeLeone step into new rhythms, and the Chiefs gear up for another run at history, his legacy remains: a testament to loyalty, meticulous preparation, and the profound beauty of contributing to something greater than oneself within the roaring heartbeat of Chiefs Kingdom. His small-town dream, realized on the grandest stage, faded out not with a whimper, but with the satisfied sigh of a job impeccably done.