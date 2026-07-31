Rex Ryan Is Hosting a Fantasy Draft on a Tulum Beach: Inside the Rise of ‘Destination Drafts’

Fantasy Football has grown exponentially in popularity every single year since its inception. Estimates say that between 33 and 40 million Americans have played fantasy football annually, making up over three-quarters of the fantasy sports market.

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As Fantasy Football has grown, we’ve seen the game evolve. Instead of sitting down with a randomized draft order, some leagues will hold a “fantasy combine” where they compete in different challenges to determine their draft order. Some NFL stadiums now rent their facilities to leagues for draft events.

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Recently, though, there’s been an increase in the number of leagues that are traveling to different states, or even outside the country, to hold their fantasy draft. “Destination drafts” are a real thing, and now, ESPN is dipping its foot in the water, hosting a massive fantasy football destination draft with former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills Head Coach Rex Ryan.

EssentiallySports has partnered with Visit Tulum and La Zebra Hotels to help ESPN put on this legendary event that is going to be unlike anything ever done in the history of fantasy sports.

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What is a Destination Draft?

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So what is a destination draft and why are they growing in popularity?

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A destination draft is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. Instead of sitting around a table with your friends eating pizza and drinking beer, some leagues have begun planning entire vacations around their fantasy football draft.

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As a 24-year-old, I never appreciated how easy it was to get all my friends together for a fantasy draft. But now that I’ve moved across the country and we all have full-time jobs, it’s becoming increasingly harder to get together on draft night. Usually, we have to do a Zoom call, and it just doesn’t have the same vibe as it did in high school.

This is the case for a lot of adults who play fantasy football, so by crafting an entire trip around their draft, it gives everyone an incentive to take some time off and get together to enjoy one of the most fun nights on the football calendar.

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Whether it’s a road trip to a nearby lake or beach house, a flight across the country to Las Vegas or a trip abroad, a destination draft can be whatever you want it to be. But if you want to get the very best experience out of yours, you should look into the event Rex Ryan and ESPN are hosting in the Caribbean town of Tulum.

Rex Ryan to Host Special Draft Weekend at La Zebra Tulum

Imago New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan stands on the sidelines in the 4th quarter against the Miami Dolphins in week 13 of the NFL American Football Herren USA season at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on December 1, 2014. The Dolphins defeated the Jets 16-13. UPI /John Angelillo PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY NYP20141201144

Tulum is a huge tourist town on the Caribbean coast of Mexico, just south of Cancun. It’s famous for its white sand beaches, beach clubs and Mayan ruins, and the town receives over two million visitors every year.

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Located in Tulum is the La Zebra hotel, a beachfront luxury resort, where Rex Ryan will headline a destination draft event from August 27th through August 31st. Fans who book this experience will get to meet the legendary former head coach, who will be on property throughout the event, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

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Along with meeting Rex Ryan and receiving a private room for your fantasy football draft, guests will also gain access to La Zebra’s largest beachfront sports bar to celebrate after the draft.

Guests will also get to play golf at the nearby PGA Riviera Maya course. It’s a championship-caliber, 27-hole course that carves through the lush Mayan jungle—providing a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

But if you thought that was all, you’d be mistaken. The resort also provides a multitude of amenities, such as a beach club, wellness activities, spa experiences, and multiple pools throughout the resort.

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And if you’re feeling adventurous, La Zebra also offers off-site excursions, which will allow you to explore the nearby Mayan ruins, go scuba diving, rent ATVs, go ziplining, and so much more.

This isn’t your average Fantasy Football draft experience. If you want to make your next fantasy draft unforgettable, you can check out La Zebra’s packages and event schedule here.