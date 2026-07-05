“RIP”: Cam Jordan Mourns Saints Super Bowl Champion Who Tragically Passed Away at Age 34 in Road Rage Incident

Will Smith would have turned 45 this July 4th. Instead, Cam Jordan marked the occasion with a short, aching post that said more than a long one could. Before Jordan ever anchored the New Orleans Saints‘ defensive line himself, Smith was the one setting the standard, captaining that unit to a championship and becoming the kind of teammate people don’t stop missing. A birthday. A memory. Few words that carried a decade of weight.

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“Mannn should’ve been 45 today… Happy bday Will. RIP,” Cam Jordan posted on X.

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July 4, 2026, marked Will Smith’s 45th birthday, and the Saints made sure nobody forgot it. The team posted a photo of the legendary defensive end with a heartfelt caption on X. It’s the kind of tribute that hits different when you remember how his story ended.

Back on April 9, 2016, Will Smith’s car struck the back of Cardell Hayes’ vehicle in New Orleans. Surveillance footage caught Hayes getting out to sort things out, but Smith just drove off. Hayes wasn’t having it. He chased Smith down, rear-ended him a second time, and both men got out of their cars. Words were exchanged. Smith headed back toward his vehicle. Then things turned deadly.

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Hayes later testified he heard Smith say he was going for a gun, so he grabbed his own. He said he heard a pop and started shooting, hitting Smith eight times, seven of them in the back. He also shot Smith’s wife, Racquel, twice in the legs.

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While Hayes mentioned self-defense, no evidence ever surfaced that Smith actually had a weapon on him. Smith, just 34, died right there at the scene. He left behind Racquel and their three kids, William, Wynter, and Lisa. The Saints mourned him publicly the very next day.

“The New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of defensive end Will Smith,” the Saints posted on X (then-Twitter) on April 10, 2016.

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Smith’s career backs up every bit of that grief.

New Orleans grabbed him in the first round back in 2004, and he didn’t waste any time making his presence felt, piling up 7.5 sacks and a league-high six forced fumbles as a rookie. By 2009, he’d turned into one of the league’s most disruptive forces, posting a career-high 13 sacks, 86 tackles, and a Super Bowl XLIV ring to show for it.

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Over nine seasons, he started 120 of 139 games for the Saints and finished with 67.5 sacks and 463 combined tackles. The Saints inducted him into their Hall of Fame that same tragic year. As for Hayes, he was finally sentenced to 25 years behind bars in 2024, eight years after pulling the trigger.

Some birthdays are just harder to celebrate than others.