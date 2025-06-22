“RIP”: Condolences Pour In for Steelers’ Arthur Smith & Family After His Father’s Demise

“Fear of failure must never be a reason not to try something.” These were not just words, but the motto of Fred Smith. His passing on June 21 in Memphis quietly closed a chapter on a life that was anything but quiet. The 80-year-old FedEx founder, a Marine Captain decorated with two Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star, and a Silver Star, built a global logistics empire from bones and grit. He’ll be remembered for changing how the world moves. But the most compelling legacy may be personal. Arthur Smith, his son and now the Steelers’ offensive coordinator, didn’t just inherit a billionaire pedigree. He inherited a blueprint for work ethic and risk-taking.

Think of FedEx’s infamous story, Smith once bet the company’s payroll on a blackjack game in Vegas and won. A risky move only a man wired for boldness would make. Their father-son relationship was grounded in principles. Arthur climbed the coaching ladder on merit. He started at Washington, worked through the college ranks, ran Titans and Falcon offenses, and now calls plays in Pittsburgh.

Arthur’s constantly heard saying things like, “We all have connections…but to legitimately move up I knew I had to get away.” In public eulogies, Memphis Mayor Paul Young said of Fred, “His legacy will continue to move Memphis, and the world, forward.” That rings true for Arthur too, who channels his father’s forward motion every Sunday. This isn’t wealth giving him a leg up. It’s a family ethos driving legacy, not entitlement. The timing is poignant. A sports life is measured in seasons. A business life, in decades.

Fred’s war medals and entrepreneurial wins were forged over the years. His passing may slow FedEx’s march forward, but his imprint is still being felt on Arthur Smith’s play sheets and locker room messages. It’s why players respect his poise and relentless professionalism.

It’s a marker in a story that’s still unfolding. Fred Smith’s empire was global. But his son’s work? It’s more intimate, seen in a drive to coach, to build, to lead. But fans are feeling his personal loss.

Arthur Smith received condolences over his father’s passing

While the Steelers’ OC loves his family, he has forged his own path. It started with his interest in the NFL. For the most part, he even succeeded. But when Fred Smith passed away, things changed. Fans also got emotional, thinking about such a personal loss for the Steelers’ offensive coordinator. One person expressed his feelings in only 1 word that completely revealed his feelings, “RIP.”

Another fan was also getting sad after hearing the news. It’s such a heartbreaking moment for Arthur Smith and other fans. Also, many of them got to know for the first time that OC’s father, Fred Smith, was the founder of FedEx. One such fan wrote, “We are praying for the Smith family!”

“Had no idea Arthur Smith was his son😳 RIP,” wrote another fan who was surprised by how rich Arthur Smith is. Fred’s net worth was listed at around $5.8 billion. While most football fans were concerned about the coach, one tech fan praised the company and replied, “FedEx is beyond iconic. RIP.”

Overall, the death of Arthur Smith’s father isn’t just a loss for him; it’s a tough time for the community, too. He started companies, helped countless men, and gave belief to young people to follow their dreams. Another summed up the condolence in 3 words, “Rest In Peace.”

Fred Smith didn’t need football to validate his life. But his imprint lives there, anyway. And through Arthur, that legacy keeps moving quietly, purposefully, and far beyond the warehouse floor.