“RIP”: Condolences Pour In From Troy Aikman & Others As Rams Legend Passes Away After Battling With Parkinson’s

Lawrence McCutcheon, the five-time Pro Bowl running back who was the Los Angeles Rams’ franchise rushing leader when he left the team in 1980, passed away Friday at 76. His family said he passed away with relatives at his bedside after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Troy Aikman also weighed in, reposting the Rams’ announcement on his Instagram story with a personal note.

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“Sad news. As a Rams Fan as a young boy growing up in SoCal, he was the man. I met him later in life and he was a true gentleman. RIP Lawrence,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

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On the field, McCutcheon spent eight of his 10 NFL years with the Rams, from 1972 to 1979. The team picked him in the third round of the 1972 draft, but he broke out in 1973, rushing for 1,097 yards. This marked the start of a five-year streak of making the Pro Bowl. His 6,186 yards with the team are the fourth-most in Rams history. For his remarkable play, he also earned the nickname ‘Clutch.’

It sure was heartbreaking for fans who admired him to learn of his passing, and that he had Parkinson’s. His family’s statement was just as heartfelt as the tributes that followed.

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“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Lawrence McCutcheon,” McCutcheon’s family said in a statement. “Clutch passed away on October 23 with family at his bedside following a long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.

“Through a decade-long playing career and another 32 years in the Rams’ front office, Clutch earned the respect and admiration of his teammates, opposing players, colleagues, and fans alike. Clutch will be missed and remembered forever.”

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The family didn’t say when he was diagnosed. But they asked that anyone wishing to honor him donate to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

After stops with the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks in 1980 and the Bills in 1981, he came home to the Rams as a scout in 1982. From there, he held other personnel jobs, including four years as Director of Scouting and seven as Director of Player Personnel, plus a long stretch as a national scout.

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The Rams were among the many to react after Lawrence McCutcheon’s demise

“The Los Angeles Rams are deeply saddened by the passing of Lawrence McCutcheon. His impact on this organization spanned generations, and he embodied what it means to be a Ram. A five-time Pro Bowl running back and once the franchise’s all-time leading rusher, he later served in our front office as a scout and director of player personnel. His legacy is woven into the fabric of our team.

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“We extend out heartfelt condolences to the McCutcheon family as we celebrate a life that gave so much to the Rams and to our game.”

The reaction wasn’t limited to the team, though. Tom Morello, the American guitarist, singer, songwriter and political activist, shared how much McCutcheon meant to him growing up.

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“My favorite player as a kid. God bless him,” Morello commented.

Someone from today’s Rams locker room chimed in as well. Byron Young, an outside linebacker for the Rams left a “🙏🏾” emoji.

“Saddened to hear about the passing of former Rams standout Lawrence McCutcheon,” Cardinals insider Howard Balzer wrote. “Not only great at what he did as a player and executive, but just a down-to-earth awesome guy. RIP, Clutch.”

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Fans were part of the moment as well. Their messages show how many supporters felt like they lost someone from their own football family.

“We’re so sorry to hear about this, sending thoughts and prayers to his family and the @rams family,” one fan wrote.

“This hurts,” another message read. “His jersey was one of my favorite birthday presents growing up. Rest in peace sir.”

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“Damn, when continue to outlive your childhood heroes,” another sad fan tweeted. “Sadness.”

The tributes this week, from his team, his family and fans like Troy Aikman, show how much he meant to the people around him.