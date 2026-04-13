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“RIP”: Darius Slay, Chad Johnson & Others Mourn UFL Star Who Tragically Passes Away at 30 After Fatal Car Accident

Pritish Ganguly

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Apr 13, 2026 | 6:50 AM EDT

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“RIP”: Darius Slay, Chad Johnson & Others Mourn UFL Star Who Tragically Passes Away at 30 After Fatal Car Accident

Pritish Ganguly

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Apr 13, 2026 | 6:50 AM EDT

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The entire Nebraska Huskers community fell silent on April 12, 2026, after news broke of Chris Payton-Jones’ passing. The former NFL and UFL cornerback, who made a difference both on and off the field, tragically lost his life at just 30 in a car crash in Gainesville, Florida. As the news spread, many in the football world, including Darius Slay and Chad Johnson, took to social media to express their grief.

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The accident took place late at night, around 11:45 p.m., on State Road 24 close to NE 53rd Terrace, where his car crashed head-on into a pickup truck. It was a terrible crash, and unfortunately, he didn’t make it, leaving everyone in the football community in shock.

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He began his football journey at Sandalwood, where he was widely recognized as a promising three-star cornerback in the 2014 class. Among a talented group of recruits, he was the one who made it to the NFL. From 2018 to 2021, he played for five different NFL teams, taking part in 29 games and starting in six of them.

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After that, he continued to pursue his passion for the game with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons and the UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks before stepping back from football earlier this year.

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Following his time as a player, Payton-Jones stayed connected to football. On Friday nights, he could often be seen on the sidelines of high school games, supporting young athletes and even mentoring those interested in videography. This engagement made him more than just an ex-player; many in his hometown saw him as someone who genuinely cared and contributed to the community.

“Chris was the hardest-working human being I’ve ever been around, a great player but an even better person,” he said. “He was never the biggest or fastest, but he did things the right way, and the game paid him back for it.”

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He went on to stress that Payton-Jones’ biggest legacy would come off the field, especially through his media work and efforts with young players, even crediting him as a personal inspiration.

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Because of those connections at every level, today’s loss hurts even more for the football community.

Chris Payton-Jones’ legacy lives on through heartfelt tributes across football

Chris Payton-Jones had an effect on everyone around him that lasted long after he stopped playing. Kenny Wilhite, the Huskers’ director of high school relations, wrote a touching post after his passing that summed it up perfectly.

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“I am truly at a loss for words,” Kenny Wilhite said on X. “This young man is one of the greatest human beings I have ever met. The first time I met him, I knew he was destined for greatness. Gone too soon. Prayers to his family and son. RIH CJ.”

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At the same time, people who witnessed his journey from the beginning recognized what set him apart. He kicked off his path at Sandalwood High School and finished in 2014, laying the groundwork for all that came next.

Soon after the tragic news, former Eagles star Darius Slay reacted with disbelief.

“No way, man. 🙏🏾 RIP,” he wrote.

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Meanwhile, Chad Johnson also shared the post on X, simply adding, “🕊️”

Even his former Detroit Lions teammate Kerryon Jones also spoke from the heart while remembering their bond.

“RIP to a tremendous teammate and friend! Sad day.”

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However, football was only one part of who he was. He was always present at high school games, connecting with the younger players. He didn’t just sit back; he actively mentored budding videographers and assisted athletes in improving their defensive back techniques.

His coach, Pat Clark, opened up on that dedication he showed throughout the years.

“He was going to make his biggest impact off the field as he was transitioning to a career of service in media and development of young athletes,” he said. “I credit Chris as a huge inspiration to my coaching career as I moved up in the ranks. He is everything you want in a student athlete.”

His loss now feels even heavier because he always showed up for others, leaving everyone hoping he finally rests in peace.

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Pritish Ganguly

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Pritish Ganguly is an NFL writer at EssentiallySports, recognized for his ability to highlight the league’s emerging talent by breaking down rookie performances, draft picks, and key matchups with sharp, insightful analysis. With a Master’s degree in Journalism and Communication, he brings clarity and depth to his coverage, helping fans understand the nuances of today’s NFL and its rising stars. Beyond writing, Pritish is a multifaceted content creator, proficient in sports photography, scriptwriting, and video editing. He uses these skills to produce engaging NFL stories that resonate with a wide audience. His analytical approach and creative storytelling combine to deliver comprehensive coverage of the league’s talent and trends.

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Kinjal Talreja

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