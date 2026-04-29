“RIP”: Prayers Pour In as Former NFL DE Passes Away at 35

A dark pall is often cast over the NFL world when it loses someone young who had built a career in the league out of nothing. On April 28, the community came together to mourn the passing of former Arizona Cardinals defensive end Josh Mauro, who passed away aged only 35.

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Josh’s father, Greg Mauro, broke the news in a Facebook post, announcing that the DE had breathed his last on April 23.

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“With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made new—living in the presence of the Lord,” wrote Greg. “We humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss of our amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend.”

Mauro’s passing was acknowledged by the Las Vegas Raiders, with whom he played one season, who sent their condolences and support to Mauro’s family and loved ones in this tough time. He leaves behind an inspirational journey for others to look up to.

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The DE could not find a team in the 2014 draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers picked him up as an undrafted free agent, but cut him from the roster that year. He then found himself at the Arizona Cardinals, with whom he spent the most notable years of his career. Spending six total seasons at the State Farm Stadium, he became a reliable backup, featuring in 47 games.

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After his tenure there, he suited up for the New York Giants and the Oakland Raiders, and came back to Arizona in 2021, his last year in the NFL. Across eight seasons, Mauro played 80 games and started in 40, registering 5 career sacks and 130 combined tackles.

After the heartbreaking confirmation of devastating loss, the football fraternity took to social media to mourn Josh Mauro.

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Prayers poured after Josh Mauro’s death

“One of my favorites. Gone way too soon. Prayers for his family and friends,” one fan wrote on social media. Mauro had grown into a solid player for the team in the few years he got to spend with it. The 2016 season was the peak of his NFL career, in which he started 13 of the 15 games and recorded 32 tackles.

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“Rest in peace, big guy. Loved ya when you were with the Cardinals. You were a solid rotational player who gave your all. Prayers for his family. Heartbreaking to lose someone who should have had a lot of life left to live.” another wrote. Mauro’s return to the Cardinals showed that he still had some game left in him, but he was restricted to the practice squad. He never got to play again after 2021.

“#GoStanford always a Cardinal forever. Too soon,” another comment read. After a standout high school career in Texas, Josh Mauro attended Stanford. During his collegiate career, the DE had made a name for himself. He was on the Bedarnik and Ted Hendricks mid-season award watchlists.

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“RIP. Gone way too early.” wrote one user. Mauro’s family has not reported an official cause for his death as of now. But his death at such a young age comes as a shock to fans who had taken note of him.

Some Raiders fans also shared their thoughts on the departed DE. “Once a Raider, always a Raider. Condolences to his family,” one fan commented. Josh Mauro’s career might not have been as eye-catching, but he did cause some ripples in the league with his game. This loss hits even more differently because of how young he was.