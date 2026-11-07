“Ripped Me Apart”: Cam Newton Recalls Traumatic Childhood That Affected His Parenting

Cam Newton spent his childhood chasing his father’s football dreams across four cities in five years. The NFL legend faced relentless instability that left deep marks on how he approaches fatherhood today.

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Fearing his own children would endure the same emotional damage he faced before age ten, Newton made a deliberate choice to protect them from his chaotic NFL travel schedule.

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“I was trying to convince people that I did not want my children to feel like they couldn’t have stability just because I worked somewhere didn’t mean that they needed to move because what my work schedule my workflow was was seven months out of the year,” Cam Newton said on 4th & 1 with Cam Newton. “I was here the other five to four months.

I was another place right and as an adult you can adjust but as an eight-year-old child and then you got a three-year-old child that they had relationships and I feared this the most because during a very sensitive time of development for me.

I bounced around in four different places in five years, and I knew how it ripped me apart because I grew this disdain for single-child syndrome where everything was solely centered around me. I don’t want to get close to you, dog, because I’m not going to be here long.”

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Imago Credits: IMAGO

Cam Newton’s father, Cecil Newton Sr., played college football at Savannah State University and later tried to enter the NFL. He attended training camps with the Dallas Cowboys in 1983 and the Buffalo Bills in 1984, but did not make either team’s regular-season roster.

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This made the move evident. Much of that early movement stemmed from his father, Cecil Newton Sr., who drove Cam relentlessly through early training to build an elite athlete.

“I built Cam,” Newton Sr. told The Ringer’s Tyler R. Tynes in an episode of “The Cam Chronicles” podcast. “He’ll tell you I built him. Everybody else who knows me knows I built him.”

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Going through all of this, Cam Newton wanted to focus more and more on giving stability to his children.

But it had its own challenges. After getting released by the Carolina Panthers and spending three months without a team, moving to the Patriots in 2020 was a massive opportunity for him.

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However, moving to Massachusetts meant living away from his seven children at that time, as none of them stayed with him there. That was a very difficult phase for him.

“Man, listen: I’m a person who takes anything to heart. I mean anything. And this whole decision and not to keep beating a dead horse, this is a business trip for me,” Newton told The Greg Hill Show on WEEI in 2020.

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“The fact that I don’t have none of my children here in Boston with me and the fact that I haven’t been able to see them on a regular basis, that’s angry in itself for me. I wake up every morning missing the hell out of my children and knowing that if I don’t do what I am supposed to do, then this could be good riddance for me.”

After the Patriots played their final regular-season game against the New York Jets on January 3, 2021, he wanted to go home immediately. He has always been an available father trying to get more and more time with his kids.

“I’m the dad that looks forward to giving their kids baths at night, reading them bedtime stories, making the wack peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and forcing them to eat it because daddy can’t cook, and waiting on Postmates to pull up,” Newton said on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show in 2021.

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Newton had two more children in 2024 and 2025 after which he explained how much his childrens means to him.

“But jokingly, and not jokingly, they really give me my purpose, and there are so many different things that I look at to say, they’re my refuge. They’re my peace. They’re my encouragement,” Newton said to PEOPLE in 2025.

Through it all, Cam Newton prioritizes his kids and makes sure they have a complete childhood with more and more stability.