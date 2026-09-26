Rob Gronkowski Stands Behind Tom Brady Cursing On-Air Despite FOX Broadcaster’s Apology

Tom Brady became a viral sensation for cursing on-air during FOX’s broadcast of the Washington Commanders-Dallas Cowboys game when Jayden Daniels painfully dislocated his elbow on a fall. Broadcasters are to carry themselves with professionalism despite such instances, but Brady just couldn’t hold back the expletive. Former teammate and close friend Rob Gronkowski, however, backed his quarterback for the slip-up.

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“It’s a natural reaction, and that’s what fans want,” Gronkowski told Front Office Sports. “I’d rather have him do that instead of being fabricated. Fans don’t want fabrication. They want real, they want natural; and that was real and natural out of Tom.”

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Tom Brady did not sugarcoat what happened last Sunday. During the Commanders-Cowboys broadcast, Daniels forearm nastily popped out of the elbow, causing Brady to blurt out, “Oh s—.” To be honest, Brady could be given a pass on that; so many others at home must have also felt the same watching the gruesome visual.

However, there was another moment where Brady cursed, and this one was very much avoidable. He labeled a Dak Prescott pass as an “absolute p— missile,” sparking yet another round of chatter.

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Fans online have all pulled Brady’s leg, and not many saw it as a big deal. Gronkowski liked the fact that he loosened up.

“I’d say he holds back a little, because when he was playing, you were allowed to be intense and use those words,” Gronkowski explained. “In the booth, you’ve got to be more appropriate, more buttoned up. So it was good to see him let loose, and it shows how comfortable he is now.”

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However, what Brady said technically crossed a line the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) takes seriously.

“The FCC has statutory authority to issue fines for certain broadcast indecency violations, with a maximum of $325,000 per violation and $3 million for a single continuing act,” according to The Mirror. “Despite having the legal authority to fine individuals directly in applicable situations, the FCC has often opted to go after networks or broadcasters.”

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As for FOX, they’re not sweating it. There’s no punishment, and Brady is right back in the booth this Sunday for Chargers versus Bills. However, Brady has since apologized for his mistake.

“I’m actually kind of embarrassed,” he admitted. “There’s a lot of grandmas at home that probably aren’t very happy with my mouth on FOX. I’m going to fix that. Sorry, I apologize.”

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He couldn’t resist a joke about it either.

“That swear jar is getting way too full in my house. My kids are getting way too happy with me filling up that jar.”

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Whatever happens next, it’s clear the old chemistry between Brady and Gronkowski hasn’t gone anywhere. Eleven seasons together, nine with the Patriots and two with the Buccaneers, the duo produced 105 touchdown connections, including a postseason record of 15.

These two still know how to have each other’s backs, even off the field.