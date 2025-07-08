Rob Gronkowski’s GF Camille Kostek Questions ‘WAG’ Label: “What Would You Call Travis Kelce for Dating Taylor Swift?”

It seems the NFL’s hottest matchups this season might not even be on the field. On one side, you’ve got Josh Allen—fresh off an MVP run—partnered up with Oscar-nominated star Hailee Steinfeld. On the other, three-time Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce is busy taking over both red carpets and stadium suites with Taylor Swift. So naturally, when someone tossed the “who would you rather hang out with?” question to Rob Gronkowski, it turned into a viral moment.

Not surprisingly, Gronk kept things light and loyal. “I’m from Buffalo, so I gotta go with Josh Allen, and Pitch Perfect is like basically my favorite movie… Actually, we won’t even double date, we’ll triple date, I’ll bring ’em all.” And as wild as that sounds, what’s even crazier? Camille Kostek, Gronk’s longtime girlfriend, had the exact same take—just at a completely different event.

“He’s from Buffalo, I know he loves Josh Allen, I’ve heard him have so many great interviews with Josh. But who would pass up an opportunity to sit down with Taylor too? I’ve never met Hailee either. Can we go with option C? Can we do all three couples at the table?” And when the interviewer revealed Gronk said the same thing? “No, he didn’t! (Laughs)” she replied.

However, while the couple seems to be in perfect sync, there’s one thing Camille doesn’t vibe with—the “WAG” label. “First off, I’ve always kind of disassociated with that word, just because it feels so weird,” she said on Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari Podcast. Camille explained that people often reduce her to being “an athlete’s girlfriend,” when her journey has always been about more.

“I learned why through the last lot of years, but I don’t know, it’s really weird. I think when you introduce me as a WAG, it’s fine, I think it always depends.” And then came the mic-drop: “Like, what’s the male version?”

Rob Gronkowski’s GF Camille Kostek reveals another side dating NFL player

Not all the pressure in the NFL comes from the field or the front office. Off the turf, Camille Kostek has been navigating a quieter, more personal challenge—the judgment that comes with being an athlete’s girlfriend. The former Patriots cheerleader, now a successful model, has been with Rob Gronkowski on and off since 2013 and their relationship going strong. But she shared that being “just a girlfriend” still carrying some unwelcome heat.

“So many people don’t know the weird stuff that happens behind the scenes,” she admitted during Kristin Cavallari’s Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour. “I felt like I was seen as a lesser-than girlfriend because I didn’t have a ring on my finger.” And just when you think that judgment couldn’t sting more, she dropped the irony bomb: “But you want to know what’s so interesting about that? The woman that’s coming to mind [who] judged me the most, she’s divorced.”

Interestingly, Camille actually spent a year apart from Gronk back in 2017. But instead of crumbling, she carved her own lane. “In that year, I decided to audition for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, which was on my bucket list. I cared about pursuing the things that brought me joy,” she said.

She has since established her own reputation. From gracing SI’s cover, earning “Legend” status, and walking runways with stars like Livvy Dunne, she did it all. For Camille, it’s simple: she’s not just a WAG.