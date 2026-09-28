“Robbed the Ravens”: Mina Kimes, Jason Whitlock & More Left in Disbelief After Controversial Ref Call Favors Cowboys

The Baltimore Ravens secured a 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. But the win came just moments after the referees flagged the Ravens’ cornerback, Nate Wiggins, for defensive pass interference.

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With just 28 seconds left in the 4th quarter, on a 1st-and-10, Dak Prescott targeted CeeDee Lamb in the end zone, but Wiggins interfered with the reception, and the pass was ruled incomplete. The Ravens received a 20-yard penalty, pushing the play to the Ravens’ 22-yard line. However, the big guns in the media didn’t agree with the decision.

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“Wow. Just ROBBED the Ravens! Terrible call,” former NFL cornerback and safety Darius Butler wrote on X.

According to the 2026 NFL rulebook, DPI requires an act by a defender more than one yard downfield that significantly hinders an eligible receiver’s chances of catching a pass. The rule prohibits “grabbing an opponent’s arm(s) in such a manner that restricts his opportunity to catch a pass,” and “Extending an arm across the body of an opponent, thus restricting his ability to catch a pass, and regardless of whether the player committing such act is playing the ball.”

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Looking at the play, Wiggins was clearly in front of Lamb with an established position. He was looking back at the football. This means he was most likely playing the ball instead of simply trying to stop the play. But Lamb’s right arm was certainly intertwined with Wiggins’ left arm, and that prevented him from scoring a touchdown.

Had the Cowboys managed to score a touchdown, they would have won the game with at least a three-point lead. But alas! Things didn’t go as per Jerry Jones’ team’s plans.

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“Absolutely bogus call. BS,” Jason Whitlock wrote on X before adding, “The ref looking dead at it. Clueless. Horrendous call. This league, man.”

“Dude that’s a horrible call,” ESPN’s Mina Kimes chimed in.

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“That was a bad call,” former three-time NFL All-Pro, Shawne Merriman, wrote on X.

The Cowboys continued to face trouble from Wiggins as he blocked another pass from Prescott during a 1st-and-goal on the very next play, intended for George Pickens. And to make things worse for the Cowboys, their tight end Luke Schoonmaker got a five-yard penalty for a false start. It was ultimately ruled a no-play. But the Cowboys managed to score a field goal and pushed the game to a score of 31-31.

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However, with just seven seconds remaining, the Ravens managed a stunning last-second response.

The Ravens initially got the ball back with just seven seconds remaining after a touchback. Lamar Jackson then came through with a 27-yard completion to Zay Flowers, moving the ball to the Cowboys’ 38-yard line. Baltimore called a timeout with one second left, setting up Dallas native Tyler Loop for the game-winning kick.

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The finish marked the third lead change in the final two minutes. The win moved the Ravens to 2-1, while the Cowboys fell to 1-2.

Although the Ravens ultimately escaped with a thrilling victory, the controversial flag will likely dominate the headlines, with top-tier analysts and insiders opposing the call. The controversial flag proves once again that late-game whistles remain the NFL’s biggest liability.