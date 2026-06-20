Robert Griffin III Provides Major Update After His Plane Caught Fire Just After Take Off

15 loud bangs turned a routine flight into a frightening experience for former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, also known as RG3 or RGIII. Thankfully, everyone was safe and sound. And soon after they made it back to the ground, Griffin ensured that the world knew about his recent scare.

Griffin shared a video on X showing the plane he and his wife were on. HTX Media later released additional footage showing the damaged engine after landing. But for Griffin, it was even more terrifying because he was sitting right next to the compromised engine.

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“The right engine of our plane flying out of Houston caught fire just after take off,” RG3 wrote in the caption of his X post. “We heard 15 straight loud bangs and immediately knew something was wrong. Thankfully the pilots were able to get us and every passenger back safe and sound with zero injuries. God is good.”

United Airlines Flight 102, operated by a Boeing 777-200ER, carried 267 passengers and 13 crew members and was originally bound for Munich, Germany. But when the pilots noticed they had lost an engine shortly after takeoff, they immediately contacted the control tower and safely returned to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

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Despite 15 loud bangs, the crew’s silence prevented panic—passengers sensed danger but lacked confirmation of the engine failure.

This is not the first time Griffin has narrowly escaped an accident. Back in October 2025, he got into a car accident in Fort Worth, Texas. He had his wife and children with him and claimed that it was a scary crash. Their car ricocheted off the highway’s divider, and both of the car’s front tires blew off. Luckily, everyone survived the crash unscathed.

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United Airlines responded within hours of Griffin’s post going viral.

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United Airlines released a statement soon after Robert Griffin III’s post went viral

“Thanks for reaching out. United flight 102 from Houston to Munich returned to George Bush Intercontinental Airport to address an engine issue,” the United Airlines’ official statement read. “The flight landed safely and customers deplaned normally. We are arranging for another aircraft to take customers to their destination.”

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However, the accident must have caused a significant delay in Griffin’s arrival in Germany. But the sports analyst and the rest of the passengers seemed grateful to be back on solid ground.

That could have reignited the fire in Griffin III to represent his country at the Olympic Games, win a medal, and stand on the podium as the national anthem blares through. But the question is, can he claim the flag football gold at LA28? Nevertheless, between surviving major highway pileups and mid-air engine fires, Griffin and his family are undoubtedly counting their blessings.