Robert Kraft Announces NFL’s 18-Game Plans & Shares Salary Cap Details

Essentials Inside The Story Robert Kraft is pushing for an 18-game regular season and a reduction to 1 preseason game

A core part of the proposal is that every team would play one game overseas every year

Kraft argues that an extra game is necessary to increase revenue and grow the salary cap

The idea of expanding the NFL season has been gaining traction since last year. The league moved to a 17-game regular season in 2021, but this format may only be a step toward something bigger. Recently, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft openly addressed plans for an 18-game schedule while proposing a major change. His hot take on the league’s future was all about growth and long-term stability.

“We’re going to push like the Dickens now to make international [exposure] more important,” he said on 98.5 The Sports Hub. “With us, every team will go to eighteen and two, you know, and eliminate one of the preseason games, and every team every year will play one game overseas.”

Speaking on the team’s radio network, Robert Kraft shared his vision for the league’s long-term future. He focused on widening the team’s international reach. Currently, the league operates with a 17-game regular season across 18 weeks. It also includes a bye week that allows the franchise to recover and regroup. Before the regular season, the league hosts three preseason games, which help teams assess their players and build their rosters accordingly.

Interestingly, the discussion of stretching the regular season made the rounds in early 2025 as well, but the NFL Players Association initially pushed back against the idea. And yet, many team owners and Commissioner Roger Goodell have continued to raise it in discussions. So, will the league change its format this offseason? There are no clear signs to suggest that, but Kraft’s rationale is lucrative enough for the league to consider.

“And part of the reason is so we can continue to grow the cap and keep our labor happy because we’re sort of getting near the top here with the coverage, what, 93 of the top 100 programs on television are NFL games,” he said. “Think about that. It’s really amazing.”

He highlighted how the viewership garnered by the NFL surpasses other sports, while citing streaming success as another key factor. He also referred to the NFC Wild Card playoff game on January 10, where the Chicago Bears edged out the Green Bay Packers 31-27. It became the most-streamed broadcast in the league’s history, averaging 31.61 million viewers on Amazon Prime Video. The game also became the most viewed global event in a single day on the platform.

For Kraft, moments like that prove why expanding the league’s exposure could benefit everyone involved. Meanwhile, having an 18-game regular season may become a necessity for team bosses in the future.

Robert Kraft and other owners focus on the bigger picture

Why is this one extra game in the regular season so important? If the league continues with its current format, the chances of a work stoppage would likely increase. It will happen once the current collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Players Association expires in early 2031.

With expectations of quarterback salaries rising to the $70–90 million range in the near future, many players at other key positions will likely want to catch up. When that happens, the NFL will need to find other massive revenue streams to support those contracts. As of now, the NFLPA has resisted the idea of adding a new game. In fact, interim executive director David White doubled down on the stance in September 2025.

“We haven’t talked about it yet, and it certainly is not inevitable and should not be presented as such,” he said.

This suggests the league may face some tough negotiations as both sides look to protect their long-term interests. Kraft’s emphasis on global expansion makes sense as the league already dominates the U.S. sports market. So, there is little room to gain additional domestic revenue. And that’s why Kraft and Jerry Jones have aligned with commissioner Roger Goodell in moving beyond American borders.

Even ideas such as sixteen international games, one for each franchise, are gaining popularity. Now, it will be interesting to see where the league heads next.