Robert Kraft Backs Mike Vrabel’s Future With Patriots Despite Dianna Russini Controversy

Unlike most NFL teams, the offseason for the New England Patriots was chaotic for all the wrong reasons. After a brilliant 2025 and a Super Bowl appearance to cap it off, the Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini controversy catapulted the team to potential doom. Now, weeks after seemingly weathering the storm, team owner Robert Kraft comes out in support of his coach.

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“We’re privileged to have Mike as our head coach,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said on ESPN’s First Take, addressing the team’s tough offseason. “No one is infallible. What’s great about Mike is he has great intellectual knowledge about football – all the technical skills – [and] he relates to the players beautifully. He’s someone I have a strong belief and faith in. I hope he’s going to be our head coach for many years to come.”

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Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini were mired in a big controversy after Page Six published suggestive photos of them together at an Arizona resort. Both figures denied the allegations of inappropriate involvement, with Vrabel deeming them “laughable.”

Russini stepped down from her position at The Athletic, and Vrabel missed part of the 2026 NFL Draft to attend counseling and focus on his personal life.

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Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 05: New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel answers questions during the Thursday press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz on Thursday, February 5th at the Santa Clara Marriott in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 05 Super Bowl LX New England Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260205006

Many had speculated whether the Patriots would keep Vrabel on after this controversy. It would have been a massive blow to the head coach, who is only in his second year with the team. Vrabel orchestrated one of the most impressive turnarounds in the league: this was a team that once seemed indomitable because of the presence of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. After a few years of despair, Vrabel made Super Bowl contenders out of the Patriots once again.

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Mike Vrabel rightly won the AP NFL Coach of the Year Award for last season. But because of this scandal, he found himself in extremely hot water. By early May, Kalshi predicted a 64% chance of Vrabel keeping his head coaching job before Week 1. Previously, it was 77%.

However, with time, it looks like the Patriots have weathered this storm. The above odds now stand at 92%, which is a promising note. Besides, the players chose to stand by their coach during this time.

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“I know he’s got the right mindset, and I know he’s a great human being,” Maye told the Associated Press. “I think he’s … like I said, I love playing for him.

Now, Mike Vrabel’s team looks ready for the 2026 season.

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Patriots making solid additions for 2026 season

The Patriots finished first in the AFC East last season, and they will face a tougher schedule in 2026. They begin the season on September 9 against the Seattle Seahawks and will also play strong teams such as the Steelers, Bills, Packers, and Broncos. New England will get their bye week on Week 11, far removed from the opener. But despite it all, the team has made some interesting moves to present themselves as a contender.

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NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport believes the team has “loaded up in a way that’s interesting and very, very recognizable.”

The team made solid additions like wide receiver A.J. Brown, who has topped 1,000 receiving yards in six of his seven NFL seasons. They also bolstered their veteran talent by signing wide receiver Romeo Doubs to a four-year deal. Then there’s offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker from the New York Jets, who has the potential to be an upside for the Patriots if he is healthy.

On the defense, the Patriots added Dre’Mont Jones, who is expected to cross the 10-sack mark this year, after hauling in seven from his time with the Titans and Ravens. They also signed veteran safety Kevin Byard to a one-year, $9 million deal after he led the NFL with seven interceptions for the Chicago Bears.

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Interestingly, Brown, who knows Vrabel from their time with the Tennessee Titans, did not like him initially. However, down the line, he too saw what Vrabel really wants for the team.

“When I say he holds every single player accountable from top to bottom, I don’t care who it is, like that’s who he is,” he said on the Dudes on Dudes podcast. “And it makes the team come together because nobody is bigger than the team. Nobody is bigger than the program, so you have to respect it.”

That is the vision Robert Kraft also agrees with.