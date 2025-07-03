Robert Kraft Blamed for Patriots ‘Disaster’ After Promising Big Shift With Mike Vrabel

Robert Kraft knows full well the reality of the past two seasons, a combined 8–26 record, marking the worst two-year stretch of his 31-year ownership, a period he didn’t mince words about. The Patriots finished a dismal 4–13 in both 2023 and 2024, landing at the bottom of the AFC East each time. Kraft called it “the worst years of my 31 years of ownership” in an interview with Adam Schefter. That’s not hyperbole, it’s an indictment.

For decades, he was the NFL’s blueprint, a franchise marked by six Super Bowl rings, nine AFC title game trips, and 19 AFC East crowns, including 11 straight from 2009 to 2019. From hosting playoff games as routine affairs to embodying sustained excellence, Kraft’s era became synonymous with dominance. But the pendulum has swung hard.

However, the analysts want him to take full responsibility. During the July 2 episode of NESN’s Foxboro Rush podcast, host George Balekji hit the Pats owner. He said, “Give Robert Craft credit. He takes accountability every time he speaks publicly. But you know, how much blame do you take for that? You should take a significant amount. He’s taken like a 60 70% of the blame.” That’s where things get complicated.

It started with Tom Brady. Robert Kraft didn’t step in to resolve matters when tensions were rising between the GOAT and coach Bill Belichick. He didn’t spend much money on the draft or on bringing in the players they needed. The final straw in their decline was Belichick’s departure.

Kraft’s no stranger to change. After Bill Belichick’s firing following the dismal 2023 season, Kraft hired Jerod Mayo, only to see Mayo get the axe after a mirrored 4–13 campaign in 2024. He added, “(Kraft) actively decided not to spend in 2023, right? And then actively, you know, the Patriots as a whole and letting Bill Belichick run the show for too long.”

Critics also said Kraft stayed too faithful to the Belichick system, keeping much of the old guard in place, rather than instigating a full-blown organizational overhaul. And that hesitancy, it seems, has cost them dearly.

The owner knows and feels their legacy. The last two seasons have drawn sharp criticism from the fans. And he wants a turnaround.

Robert Kraft preparing for a stellar 2025 season

Now comes Mike Vrabel. Kraft’s public optimism is clear, “We have a new coach in Mike Vrabel who is really connected with the players. We’re going to have fun this year, I promise,” he told ESPN. It’s a message of renewal, fitting for a man who refuses to say rebuild.

Mike Vrabel is the leader of men. And he’s shifted the base to a different alignment, giving hope to Robert Kraft. Vrabel went all-in during free agency, DE Milton Williams on a four-year, $104 million deal, CB Carlton Davis III for $54 million, plus LB Robert Spillane for $33 million. These aren’t filler pieces; they’re premium plug‑and‑play talent at every level.

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

Rivals around the league are on alert. On the June 26 episode of NFL Live, former NFL DE Marcus Spears pointed out exactly what was going on with the Pats. He praised the coach and said, “Mike Vrabel is bringing back that old ‘don’t walk in here and think you aren’t going to get your eye punched out.’ I love the mentality.”

Mike Vrabel himself has put together some pretty good defenses for the Titans. Remember, in his first season with the team, the D-line improved from the 17th to the 8th ranked, and they finished with a 9-7 record. Although they missed the playoffs, the defense appeared powerful under him. Hence, this time too, Vrabel is working on his team’s defense. But the time is ticking.

The Pats’ owner, now in his mid-80s, has spoken about wanting one more championship. For Kraft, the next chapter will define whether he transcends his era or simply closes the book on it.