Robert Kraft Pledges $2 Million to Aid Gaza Amid Ed Sheeran-Macklemore Controversy

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft also shares the stage in the Ed Sheeran-Macklemore controversy. Following backlash after the latter artist was dropped as an opening act for Sheeran and subsequently banned from Gillette Stadium, Kraft issued a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have dedicated much of my life to building bridges between all people,” he said. “I believe deeply that all lives are worth protecting. Earlier today, before Macklemore challenged me to match his donation, Ed called me and asked me to commit $2 million to match his donation to aid in the region to fight this humanitarian crisis. Ed now plans to reach out to other venue owners and our goal is to continue building bridges.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In addition, I’d like the people who are speaking in support of the Palestinian people to know that for decades, I have supported efforts that create opportunity for Palestinians and have brought young Palestinians and Israelis together to build businesses, create jobs, and forge relationships.”

The controversy stemmed from Macklemore announcing via Instagram that he had been dropped as an opener for the Tour after he earlier called for a “Free Palestine” at the MetLife Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ed told me that Kraft said I would not be allowed to perform in his stadium,” Macklemore said on Instagram. He also claimed that Kraft had “rallied some of the other stadium owners,” giving Sheeran an ultimatum that he would also not be allowed to perform if Macklemore continued to open for him. The move snowballed into all other opening acts for Sheeran also backing out of the tour, including Finneas, Billie Eilish’s brother.

Kraft had earlier issued a statement, saying that letting the artist perform at Gillette would be against the “broader history of anti-Semitic rhetoric and imagery.” However, he did not address Macklemore’s claim of pressuring other stadium owners to ban him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Macklemore later apologized for his comments. However, he remains one of the biggest voices in support of Palestine. He pledged that he will donate his entire tour salary of $1 million to six organizations in Palestine. And in no time, his stance saw a slew of supporters, including stars like Florence Pugh, Penélope Cruz, Lewis Hamilton, Bella Hadid and Hozier.

“Thank you for using your voice, standing with you,” Hamilton commented on Macklemore’s post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Kraft and Ed Sheeran released separate statements following Macklemore’s lash-out

Sheeran also talked about the situation, clarifying that he did try to “build a bridge,” but the promoters pulled the plug. He also cleared the air about his reason for not using his “professional platform for politics,” saying that many of his fans are often children from different backgrounds and don’t “expect a political forum.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheeran further said that he “would never let down the fans who had made plans” and the artists who relied on him for work.

The Grammy-winning artist caught fire for not speaking up immediately after Macklemore was dropped. However, Sheeran asserts that he is not the one to blame here.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am not complicit,” he added. “I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn’t mean I don’t have them, and it doesn’t mean that I don’t care. Nor does it mean that I don’t support causes in my own, personal way.”

So far, seven prominent stadiums in the US have banned Macklemore: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Gillette Stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, Texas’ AT&T Stadium, and Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

Macklemore was meant to perform in eight of the 10 dates left in the U.S. leg of the Loop tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is rather a sensitive issue that Kraft has gotten involved in, but his stance remains the same as of now. He doesn’t take a stand for one particular community and wants to help people suffering on both sides of the equation.