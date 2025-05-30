Robert Kraft’s Patriots Dynasty Receives Last Reality Check After David Andrews’ Retirement

Every dynasty has its moment when the past fades into memory. For the New England Patriots, that moment arrived quietly, with the retirement of David Andrews. The undrafted rookie who became the anchor of the Patriots’ offensive line had long been a symbol of their championship era, and his departure marks the true end of an era. And it’s not just the end of an era. It’s the end of the era. The stars who carried the team to 6 rings in 2 decades are now gone. As the team faces the future, they must navigate the void left by these legends, forging a new identity away from past glories.

Robert Kraft is not just shaking up his roster, he is making waves in the franchise. It’s a seismic shift. The Patriots, once a regular in the championship games, now have a roster with zero on-field Super Bowl experience. The departure of center Andrews came after the earlier exits of veterans like Devin McCourty (2023) and Matthew Slater (2024). It left a leadership void that’s as much emotional as it is tactical. And the void just got bigger. Even this year, 6 players from their Super Bowl-winning teams left the franchise.

On May 29, CBS shared an Instagram post with details of the players who went their own ways. They also captioned it, “End of an era.” Robert Kraft and his staff released their 10-season veteran Joe Cardona on April 29, 2025, after drafting long snapper Julian Ashby in the 2025 NFL draft. Three more players, QB Jacoby Brissett, CB Jonathan Jones, and DE Deatrich Wise Jr., also left the team in free agency. David Andrews, who was also released this offseason, has now officially left the game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on CBS (@nfloncbs) Expand Post

For fans, it’s a bittersweet moment. The banners still hang in Gillette Stadium, but the dynasty now got a bitter reality check. The locker room tells a different story, a team starting anew, without the guiding hands of those who hoisted Lombardi Trophies. Everyone who left the team played at least 8 seasons for them. They were present when Tom Brady left the franchise.

Under new head coach Mike Vrabel, the Patriots are navigating uncharted waters. Additionally, the absence of championship veterans means the team must cultivate a new identity — one not rooted in past glories, but in future potential. It’s a bold stance, signaling a full commitment to rebuilding and redefining what it means to be a Patriot.

Robert Kraft & co. celebrate legendary center’s career

David Andrews, the dominant center who anchored the New England Patriots‘ offensive line for a decade, has officially announced his retirement from the NFL. This decision comes after his rather unexpected release from the team in March. “You’re a little shocked by it,” Andrews had said following the announcement. He started with the Patriots in 2015 as an undrafted free agent from the University of Georgia.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Defying expectations, he secured the starting center position in his rookie year and became a cornerstone of the Patriots’ offensive line. Over ten seasons, Andrews played in 124 regular-season games, starting 121 of them, and participated in 12 playoff games, including three consecutive Super Bowl appearances from 2016 to 2018. He was a key part of the team’s victories in Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII.

He also showed his leadership while working for the community and won the Ron Burton Community Service Award in 2020 for his charitable work. However, things became very emotional in 2025. In a heartfelt message on social media, Andrews thanked the Patriots’ organization and fans, stating, “Thank you @patriots. I will always cherish the memories, relationships on and off the field, and what we accomplished. The best 10 years me and @mackandrews_ could ever ask for. I’ll always be a Patriot.“

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Patriots now move forward without any players from their Super Bowl-winning teams. Andrews’ retirement symbolizes the closing of a significant chapter in the franchise’s history. His dedication, resilience, and leadership have left an indelible mark on the team and its fans. Andrews will address his retirement and reflect on his remarkable career in a press conference on Monday, the 2nd of June. It will be emotional.