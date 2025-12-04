Robert Saleh Makes Final Decision on Head Coaching Decision Away From Kyle Shanahan & 49ers

It has been almost a year since Robert Saleh parted ways with the New York Jets. While he is now serving as the San Francisco 49ers‘ defensive coordinator, there’s still a question about his desire to experience the thrill and pressure of being a head coach again. For Robert Saleh, now back in the familiar confines of the 49ers’ defensive coordinator room, that question has a clear, if not permanent, answer.

According to the latest discussions, it seems the 46-year-old is now over his role as HC, as he expressed a clear focus on growth in his current role.

“We all want to get to the top of our profession. But honestly, I’m just in this space right now where I’m solely focused on trying to do my best for the guys here,” Saleh confessed in a recent episode of the Exhibit Show. “I say this with great humility, my focus is here and just trying our best to get to the playoffs and see if we can make some damage and host a Super Bowl here in our building.”

Saleh returned to the San Francisco 49ers as their defensive coordinator earlier this year. Briefly after he departed from the Jets, Saleh took a consulting role with the Green Bay Packers, but the opportunity to rejoin the 49ers was too good to pass up. Reports suggest that although he interviewed for other head-coach jobs (with teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, and Las Vegas Raiders), the 49ers were and still are his preferred landing spot.

Saleh’s return as the defensive coordinator also saw renewed energy and trust in their defense. He returned after a four-year hiatus but introduced a fresh perspective from his head-coach experience. With the 49ers drafting several defensive players and already having stars like Nick Bosa and Fred Warner on the roster, Saleh’s leadership is focused on rebuilding a strong, balanced defense.

Could the Las Vegas Raiders be interested in Robert Saleh amid their ongoing struggles?

The Raiders are in deep trouble in the ongoing season. Currently 2-10, the team has one of the worst offenses in the league and a bottom-10 defense under the current head coach, Pete Carroll. While the team is undergoing major coaching changes (including the removal of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly), it seems like their leadership is quite unstable.

Amid the ongoing troubles, the Raiders may view Robert Saleh as a potential fix. They reportedly offered him a record-breaking contract to be their defensive coordinator last offseason, with a plan to let him succeed Carroll as head coach later on. Considering their situation, a coach with a fresh approach like Saleh could appeal to the owner and GM as a way to reset the franchise.

Saleh’s numbers directly support these interests. He previously served as the 49ers’ DC from 2017 to 2020, helping build a top-level defense that led the team to a Super Bowl appearance after the 2019 season. He later became head coach of the New York Jets (2021–2024), before making a comeback to the 49ers this season.

However, despite the clarifications on maintaining his current position, many still see him as a viable head-coach candidate.