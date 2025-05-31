Robert Saleh’s Strategy Behind Pending Bryce Huff Trade Revealed as 49ers to Repurpose Mykel Williams

The summer air in Santa Clara carried the faint scent of grass and sweat as defensive line coach Kris Kocurek crouched near the edge of the practice field, eyes locked on the burst of a rookie off the snap. Behind him, Robert Saleh stood still—not with arms crossed in frustration, but with the stillness of calculation. The drills had been intense. The chatter around the league louder. But Saleh wasn’t here for noise. Every beat of hesitation, every burst of acceleration, every technique rep held meaning—especially when a familiar name like Bryce Huff hovered over the roster like a shadow from the past.

It’s a scene that plays out often in the NFL: a player signs a big deal, wins a title, then suddenly finds himself without a role. That’s the reality for Bryce Huff in 2025. A year after cashing in with the Eagles—$51 million across three years—he’s back on the trade block. Rumors that Huff was not in the Eagles plan for 2025 solidified when he didn’t show for their OTAs. And no team has been more linked to him than the 49ers, led by Robert Saleh, the man who once helped shape Huff’s early NFL years with the Jets.

But despite that history, Saleh isn’t leaping to reunite with his former edge rusher. He’s pausing. Calculating. Because while Huff fits the system on paper, the reality on the field is more complex. The reason is the rookies. In the 2025 NFL draft, they added serious defensive power. SF reporter David Lombardi revealed that while Robert Saleh sees Huff fitting their system well, he doesn’t want to take away the opportunities from the rookies. The experienced campaigner has an impressive 35% pass-rush snap rate. But here are the rookies the Niners drafted:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

DE Mykel Williams – first-round pick (11th overall)

– first-round pick (11th overall) DT Alfred Collins – second-round pick (43rd overall)

– second-round pick (43rd overall) DT CJ West – fourth-round (143rd overall)

Now, all these rookies impressed the 49ers staff in the OTAs. And they also want to play games in 2025. Does that mean Bryce Huff will have to play somewhere else? Probably not! Robert Saleh is fixated on the player and understands the value he brings. In 5 seasons, Huff has recorded 20 sacks and 78 tackles (45 solo) in 66 games. But he also wants a proper game plan before taking any further steps for a trade.

The 49ers are desperate for success. After an OT loss in Super Bowl LVIII, they failed to even qualify for the playoffs last season. They have already boosted their offense with the record-breaking contract extensions of TE George Kittle and Brock Purdy. It’s time for some defense upgrades now.

Robert Saleh wants rookie to play a different role

The 49ers loaded up on defensive talent in the 2025 draft. Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins, and CJ West are all expected to contribute immediately—and have already made waves during OTAs. Williams, taken 11th overall out of Georgia, is a particularly intriguing case. In college, he thrived as a pass-rushing specialist. In 40 games, he recorded 67 tackles (41 solo), 14 sacks, 4 defended passes, and 1 forced fumble. But Saleh sees more.

He wants Williams to anchor the edge, disrupt in the run game, and then unleash that pass-rush on key downs. It’s a more disciplined, molded role—one that could be stunted if Huff walks in and swallows up 35% of those snaps. Saleh’s reluctance isn’t about Huff’s talent. It’s about opportunity cost.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Mykel Williams (Source- Instagram)

Adding Huff might give the 49ers a more proven option in the short term, but it risks capping the upside of the rookies he believes in. And after missing the playoffs in 2024, San Francisco isn’t just looking to bounce back—they’re trying to build a long-term defensive core that can carry them into the next era.

That vision is why Saleh’s not rushing the reunion. It’s why he’s watching every drill with intention. Huff’s 20 sacks and 78 tackles make him a tempting addition, but the timing has to be right. The scheme has to be ready. And most importantly, the rookies need to show they can handle the load.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As of now, Kyle Shanahan has given Saleh the space to decide. But the window won’t stay open forever. Other teams are circling, and Huff won’t stay on the block for long. If Saleh pulls the trigger, it won’t be about comfort or familiarity. It’ll be because Huff fits the next phase of the plan, not a shortcut to patch over what the rookies can’t yet do.