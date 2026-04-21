“Robotic”: Execs Around NFL Deliver Final Verdict on Fernando Mendoza Days Before Draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft just two days away, league executives are already calling Indiana’s quarterback Fernando Mendoza “Tall Kirk Cousins.” That comparison isn’t a knock, but it’s not entirely a compliment either.

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Mendoza is the projected No. 1 overall pick going to the Las Vegas Raiders after a near-perfect college campaign: Heisman Trophy, first-team All-American, 16-0 national champion, and FBS-best 41 touchdowns. His resume is real, but so are the concerns around him.

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“He’s smart, he’s accurate,” an anonymous AFC executive said, per Tom Pelissero. “He’s got enough mobility. He can run OK, but he’s a tighter, stiffer guy. He is a little robotic and structured.”

That verdict has a specific meaning here. Mendoza spent his Indiana season operating out of a shotgun-heavy, RPO-driven scheme that gave him direct throwing lanes and open targets. Indiana’s system cleared the path for Mendoza. But an NFC executive laid out what happens when he has to find the paths himself.

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“That’s not [Mendoza’s] game, in terms of at the same clip,” the executive said. “Just go back and find me the last rookie quarterback that was successful winning from the pocket. It’s very hard to win from the pocket consistently as a rookie. That’s why the guys that you see have the most success are the guys that can win off-platform, because it buys them time with their legs and with loose plays as the game slows down for them above the neck. All those things become really at a premium when you’re reading from the pocket, where you can’t really have those lags.”

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The same pattern also shows up off the field. The structure that makes him mechanically reliable is the same one that reaches for the perfect answers at a podium. An NFC scouting director observed this and outlined the drawback.

“When you talk to him 1-on-1, he’s fine,” the director said. “But when the camera comes on, it’s almost like he has to put on this quarterback persona, he has to say all the right things, and his mind is going a thousand miles per hour trying to make sure: ‘Well, I’ve got to get all these buzzwords, because that’s what a quarterback is supposed to say. I’ve got to talk about team and preparation and process and Jesus and how great my guys are.’ It’s like somebody told him, “Here’s a checklist, and every time the camera comes on, you’ve got to hit all these points.’”

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The robotic label sits inside a wider set of reservations for Fernando Mendoza. Several executives ranked Mendoza between 3rd and 7th, combining the 2026 draft class with the ones from the last two seasons, ranking him behind Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Bo Nix, Cam Ward, and Jaxson Dart. When the structure breaks down, Mendoza doesn’t manufacture the same way those quarterbacks do. The NFC executive who explained this gap pointed to one thing.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Michigan State at Indiana Oct 18, 2025 Bloomington, Indiana, USA Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 throws a pass during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. Bloomington Memorial Stadium Indiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxGoddinx 20251018_mmd_ga3_235

“The tough part is when you’re factoring in, especially those guys from last year, all those top guys could create off-platform,” the executive said.

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Across 36 college games, Mendoza completed 68.6% of his passes for 8,247 yards, 71 touchdowns, and 22 picks. His 2025 numbers were genuinely elite, but they came out of a scheme designed to protect him. As for the Raiders, head coach Klint Kubiak’s offense is the opposite of that: under center, play-action heavy, and footwork-dependent on every snap. Mendoza hasn’t done that at any level.

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But not all the scouts are negative about him. One AFC scout described him as “Super tough.” Another AFC scout watched his college football playoff production (nine touchdowns and zero turnovers in three games) and admitted Mendoza had left him impressed.

“He far exceeded my expectations with his performance,” the second AFC scout said. “And again, it was this buildup – the more plays he made, and end of game stuff, he was lights out. Playoffs, you’re like, ‘this guy is unconscious right now.’ He’s done a nice job with his body. Obviously, he’s not the prettiest athlete. But this guy figures out a way to get things done.”

The executives, coordinators, and scouts have all laid out their verdicts. The best thing for the Raiders right now isn’t that their projected quarterback checks every box. It’s that he already knows which ones he doesn’t.

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Fernando Mendoza owns his narrative

Even with his college accolades and first-round projection, Mendoza knows that the transition to the NFL won’t be a walk in the park. But when asked about it on the Up and Adams show, he didn’t reach for a buzzword. Instead, he pointed directly at himself.

“I have a lot to improve,” Mendoza admitted. “I mean, there’s a clip right there of me under center, and I just try to be pretty, you know, it’s a different game. However, having the under center work and trying to make the run actions look the same as the pass actions is very important and full in the defense and for the West Coast offense. So, I’m just trying to do the best I can in that sense.”

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A Heisman winner going No. 1 overall could walk into every pre-draft interview talking about preparation, process, and trusting the team. But Mendoza pulled up a specific clip of himself where the footwork was wrong. That kind of self-awareness, before he’s taken an NFL snap, is harder to find than a good arm.

This is also where the Kirk Cousins comparison earns its keep. Cousins is in the building, having signed with the Raiders after the Atlanta Falcons released him in March. The mechanics Mendoza needs to learn are all things that Cousins is known for, and an NFC coordinator sees major upside.

“Kirk’s the best at that sh** mechanically, thought process, knowing the system,” the coordinator said, per Pelissero. “So for the kid’s progression of learning it, he’s basically watching exactly how physically he should be able to do it. It’s not like it’s a different type of player or someone who doesn’t know the system. Kirk can coach the system, which for the kid is going to be awesome.”

An AFC executive who studied Mendoza very closely noted that his footwork and drop issues “are all correctible.” You can improve your footwork with reps. What you can’t coach is a quarterback who identifies the problem before the coaching staff has to. The “robotic” label is what the cameras picked up, but Fernando Mendoza is determined not to let that verdict be his defining feature.