Roc Nation Announces Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Viewership Hit Billions Globally

Essentials Inside The Story Roc Nation claims Bad Bunny's halftime show shattered global viewing benchmarks.

The online explosion paints a much bigger picture.

The performance also sparked negative reactions.

When it comes to the Super Bowl, viewership is king. And a new claim from Roc Nation, an American entertainment company, suggests Bad Bunny’s halftime show didn’t just win the night; it created an entirely new kingdom, with a global audience figure that dwarfs traditional TV ratings.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“@sanbenito Sets Global Viewership Record for Most-Watched Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance of All-Time #AppleMusicHalftime” according to a Roc Nation X post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bad Bunny’s performance in the Super Bowl garnered 4.157 billion views in 24 hours. That number reportedly combines views from U.S. broadcast, international broadcasts, YouTube, and various social media platforms, as per Apple Music, the National Football League (NFL), and Roc Nation. However, the exact manner in which these views were counted has not been disclosed.

The halftime show set off a massive wave of live cultural conversations on Apple Music, one of the largest in the platform’s history. The reaction immediately spilled over into listening numbers, as Bad Bunny saw his streams spike seven times over. DtMF, BAILE INoLVIDABLE, and Tití Me Preguntó quickly rose to become the top-played tracks in the aftermath.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, on X alone, the show generated two billion impressions, 209 million video views, 6+ million Bad Bunny-related posts, and a +409% year-over-year increase in posts during the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

And within hours of his performance, the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Set List playlist surged to become the platform’s most-streamed Set List. Bad Bunny went on to claim almost 25% of Apple Music’s Daily Top 100 Global chart, landing multiple entries across the ranking:

24 songs in the Top 100

9 songs in the Top 25

6 songs in the Top 10

ADVERTISEMENT

DtMF climbed all the way to No. 1 worldwide. Six of his songs resurfaced on the chart for the first time since at least February 2025, and I Like It, his collaboration with Cardi B, reappeared for the first time since January 2020. Further, by February 9, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS had spread its reach to album charts in 155 countries. It secured Top 10 placements in 128 markets and captured the No. 1 position in 46, among them Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Germany, France, and Spain.

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN initially showed a different picture

According to ESPN in February, Bad Bunny’s performance at Super Bowl XL did not break television records for the most-watched television show in the United States. They reported that his performance averaged 128.2 million viewers, which made it the fourth-most-watched halftime. However, the event was still the most-watched television show ever aired on NBC.

The viewership numbers place the show just behind a few historic performances. Kendrick Lamar sat at the top with 133.5 million viewers in 2025. Right there with him is Michael Jackson, whose 1993 halftime performance pulled in 133.4 million. Then comes Usher, drawing 129.3 million in 2024.

In fact, viewership for the game hit a high of 137.8 million during the second quarter (7:45–8 p.m. ET), setting a new record. That figure edged past last year’s Super Bowl peak of 137.7 million, which also came in the second quarter. But by the time Bad Bunny’s performance started, numbers dipped a bit. To be exact, there was a 7 percent dip at halftime compared to the peak viewership numbers.

It likely took place due to the Turning Point USA show, which was an alternative show for fans who didn’t want to watch Bad Bunny.

Regardless, the energy kept rolling during the halftime show, as across official league accounts like @NFL and NFL International, fans have stacked up more than 1,275 years of watch time just on halftime clips. Over 800 of those years came from YouTube alone, with hundreds more across Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Those figures show just how massive the digital appetite is around the halftime show, long after the live broadcast ends.

Super Bowl performance helped Bad Bunny’s return to the top of the charts

Well, it is really not so surprising, considering that Bad Bunny had been Spotify’s most-streamed artist the previous year with nearly 20 billion streams in 2025 alone, making it the fourth time he achieved that milestone.

And it wasn’t just his Super Bowl appearance driving attention. His February 5, 2025, press conference alone brought in a record 68 million views.

In the aftermath of the show, Ripple Analytics confirmed that the halftime performance recorded more than 4 billion views within the first 24 hours. That’s a 137% jump compared to last year.

Despite all of this, Bad Bunny faced backlash from some NFL fans after the halftime show. Because of his song choices and a direct appeal for unity in Spanish, the singer drew criticism, even from the President. As a result, he archived all of his Instagram posts to avoid further controversy. However, the strong viewership numbers and his top chart rankings clearly show that Bad Bunny still won over plenty of hearts.