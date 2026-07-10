Roger Craig’s Greatest Game: The 190-Yard Peformance That Showcased His Versatility

Few running backs in NFL history were as versatile as Roger Craig. Before dual-threat backs like Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson were the norm in the league, Craig was redefining the position by dominating both on the ground and through the air.

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Here at EssentiallySports, we’re honoring the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026, and next up is Craig, who will join Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Luke Kuechly and Adam Vinatieri in Canton this year.

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We’ve highlighted one player each week in class, and the last one up is Craig. His greatest individual performance came during the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in 1988. With the NFC West lead on the line, Craig had one of the finest all-around games of his career, getting 190 total yards and three touchdowns while leading the 49ers to a win.

The 49ers Needed Their Star Back

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl XXIII Jan 22, 1989 Miami, FL, USA FILE PHOTO San Francisco 49ers running back Roger Craig 33 carries the ball against Cincinnati Bengals linebackers Carl Zander 91 and Leon White 51 during Super Bowl XXIII at Joe Robbie Stadium. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 20-16. Miami Florida UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xHerbxWeitmanx 8886959

Entering Week 7, the defending champion 49ers were looking to show the NFL that they were once again contenders in the NFC. Bill Walsh’s offense featured Hall of Famers at nearly every position, but few players were more important than Craig.

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Whether it was carrying the football or catching passes out of the backfield, Craig was the engine that kept the San Francisco offense moving.

Against the Rams, he put every part of his skill set on display.

From the opening drive, the Rams had no answer for Craig’s combination of speed, patience and vision.

Running behind one of the NFL’s best offensive lines, Craig found running lanes before exploding to the second level of the defense. When Los Angeles was focusing on stopping the run, Joe Montana turned to his running back in the passing game, where Craig had mismatches against linebackers.

By the final whistle, Craig had 190 total yards and three touchdowns, accounting for a ton of San Francisco’s offensive production.

A Preview of Another Championship Run

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl XXIV Jan 28, 1990 New Orleans, LA, USA FILE PHOTO San Francisco 49ers running back Roger Craig 33 on the field prior to Super Bowl XXIV against the Denver Broncos at the Superdome. The 49ers defeated the Broncos 55-10. New Orleans Louisiana UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxHanashirox 8986330

Craig’s stat line showed why he was one of the most complete backs of his era. He pushed defenders between the tackles with his physical running style and also was one of Montana’s more reliable targets. Few running backs during the late 1980s possessed the ability to impact every phase of an offense the way Craig did.

The dominant performance helped the 49ers toward another memorable season. San Francisco finished the year with a 10-6 record before hitting their stride in the playoffs. They defeated the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl XXIII.

Craig remained one of the offense’s biggest weapons throughout that championship run, finishing another impressive season as one of the league’s most productive backs.

Why This Was Roger Craig’s Greatest Game

Imago December 22, 1985 – San Francisco, California, U.S – San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys at Candlestick Park Sunday, December 22, 1985. 49ers beat the Cowboys 31-16. Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Eugene Lockhart 56 tackles San Francisco 49ers Running Back Roger Craig Copyright: xAlxGolubx

Roger Craig enjoyed plenty of memorable moments throughout his Hall of Fame career. He became the NFL’s first player to record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season, earned four Pro Bowl selections, and won three Super Bowls.

But no single game showcased everything that made him more special than his Week 7 masterclass against the Rams.

He wasn’t just piling up rushing yards. He was controlling every aspect of the offense, displaying the versatility that helped change the running back position.

Craig’s 190-yard, three-touchdown performance wasn’t just one of the best games of his career; it was a reminder of why he remains one of the most influential running backs the NFL has ever seen.