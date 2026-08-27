Roger Goodell Breaks Silence on Jed York’s Arrest as NFL Commissioner Clears Stance on Possible Punishment

The San Francisco 49ers have dominated the headlines over the past month, and not for the best reasons. Training camp began with the news of head coach Kyle Shanahan’s accident, and the preseason has now brought another major headline. On August 23, just a couple of days after the team’s second preseason matchup, 49ers owner Jed York was reportedly arrested in a prostitution sting.

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According to Columbiana County court records, York allegedly responded to an undercover ad on a known prostitution website and “arranged to have sexual activity with the female in exchange for $140,” according to ESPN. Since then, an official statement from the league had been pending. Now, at the NFL owners’ meeting in Atlanta, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has addressed the situation.

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“It’s being reviewed under the personal conduct policy. We’ll do that, and when there’s something to be reported, we’ll talk,” said Goodell about the possibility of York being punished by the league, as per Adam Schefter’s X post.

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The development around York’s situation gained momentum days after he allegedly responded to an ad posted online by an undercover officer as part of a sting operation being conducted by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force. Per reports, the 49ers’ owner had responded to the ad multiple times before his arrest.

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Imago Sep 6, 2024; Sao Paulo, BRA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell before a game in Brazil between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles at Neo Quimica Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Officers with the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force confirmed that York identified himself as a man named “Joe” when responding to an ad posted by an undercover officer posing as a woman on a “known prostitution website.” York reportedly contacted the undercover officer twice last Saturday but received no response.

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He contacted the officer again on Sunday, prompting a response to his third message. According to the incident report, the undercover officer then offered to meet York in East Palestine, Ohio. However, the officers arrested him when York arrived at the agreed-upon meeting location: The Wheat Hill Mobile Home Community.

The owner had the phone with him that he had been using to communicate with the undercover officer and $160 in cash, which, according to the police report, was the amount they had agreed he would pay for one hour of services.

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According to recently released bodycam footage, York was wearing a Yankees T-shirt, gray basketball shorts, and sneakers. York also told officers that he worked in real estate, which led one of the officers to believe his claim.

“He’s a real estate guy; he’s got all the money,” the officer said in the video, as he counted the cash in York’s wallet. “Wow. It’s crazy, the people that do this. They could do whatever they want. Like, they could do other things; they could go other ways. It’s wild.”

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York was arrested on Sunday at 9:35 a.m. by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force. York was charged with two misdemeanors: engaging in prostitution and possession of criminal tools.

However, initial charges were eventually reduced to disorderly conduct. York was booked into jail and posted a $5,000 bond to get bail.

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In court, he pleaded no contest to the disorderly conduct charge and to possessing criminal tools for the use of his phone to respond to the advertisement.

York was sentenced to one day in jail for each offense to be served concurrently. Pleading no contest saw him credited with one day served. A $1,150 fine was also imposed on York, and he was made to attend and complete an online course.

Based on all the evidence as well as the no-contest plea, it will be interesting to see if the NFL punishes York and what the punishment is. It won’t be the first time that an owner would be punished for violating the personal conduct policy.

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In 2014, late Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was suspended for six games and fined $500,000 after he pleaded guilty to driving while impaired.

Now, with Week 1 fast approaching, it’s just a matter of time to see how this affects the franchise. The team head coach, meanwhile, believes the matter is different from the team itself.

Does this impact the 49ers?

While the Commissioner’s review continues, the San Francisco 49ers believe that it has nothing to do with the team and the football aspect of things.

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Both head coach Kyle Shanahan and linebacker Fred Warner seemed to be speaking from the same notes during training earlier this week.

“My view is, as the coach, does it have an effect on us as a team?” Shanahan said, according to ESPN. “From a football standpoint, it has no effect on us. I mean, as far as what we do day to day, what we talk about, and [it] hasn’t been mentioned in a meeting today, it doesn’t have to do with what happens on the field.”

The dressing room is well aware of the situation with owner Jed York, but linebacker Fred Warner feels the same way as the head coach.

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“We’re all aware. It really wasn’t a conversation being had in the locker room,” said Warner before adding, “Of course, yeah, you noticed it, but at the same time we’re so hyperfocused in this building on trying to prepare for Week 1. A lot of guys are on the bubble trying to make the team. So, we’re just trying to get better as a football team, and that’s a personal situation; let it stay personal with him.”

It’s clear that the players and coaches have their targets on beating the Rams down under to get the season off to a winning start. They would certainly want a strong start, as Lombardi success has evaded them for about three decades now, and they’ll be facing Myles Garrett during Week 1.

But we’ll have to wait and see if York’s situation has some kind of an impact on the organization once the NFL commissioner has decided on the course of action to be taken.