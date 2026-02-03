Roger Goodell Confirms Stance on 18 Game-Season After NFL Announced International Expansion

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the idea of an 18-game NFL season following the league’s latest international expansion plans. He made it clear that the league hasn’t decided anything yet.

“It is not a given we’ll do that…It’s something we want to talk about with union leadership,” he said via Mike Garafolo’s post on X. “Two byes, roster size among aspects to talk through.”

According to Garafolo, the topic of an 18-game regular season hasn’t been discussed with the NFL Players Association. Key issues for the new format include adding a second bye week and expanding roster sizes. The league would have to work out before any changes move forward. Recently, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft also spoke about the matter.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the league will return to Mexico City for regular-season games over the next three years. Those games will be played at Estadio Banorte, starting with the 2026 season. It signals the NFL’s growing international footprint.

This is a developing story…