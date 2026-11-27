What was supposed to be a clean Thanksgiving Eve game between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams turned into what fans thought was a bad officiating day. A former NFL player has now accused the NFL of being rigged, also dragging commissioner Roger Goodell’s name into it.

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“I’m not trying to beat on a dead horse, but the officiating needs to be held accountable in the NFL,” Breiden Fehoko said on X. “Roger Goodell is a spineless coward. … when you watch this Rams-Packers game tonight, when you watch Jordan Love get hit the way he gets hit, doesn’t get one single call. When you watch Matthew Stafford cry, he doesn’t even get hit to the ground, and the ref throws a flag not even looking at him.

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“… Roger Goodell is spineless, and the way he does things, it’s just gut-wrenching that players work their ass off Monday through Saturday and then have to go out there and games are already predetermined. I’ve said it once and I’ve said it again: The NFL is rigged. Stop putting your money into it.”

Fehoko is not entirely wrong. The Packers have been on the bad end of officiating this season, most famously in the Detroit Lions game they played earlier. Green Bay was flagged for unnecessary penalties, and even had the broadcast crew featuring Tom Brady disagree with the calls. The same troubles happened in the Thanksgiving Eve game against the Rams.

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It all started with a 37-yard penalty against the Packers cornerback Brandon Cisse as he put his hands over receiver Xavier Smith’s shoulder, which earned him a pass interference flag. Cisse himself was in shock as the referee called it, with the Rams ending the drive with a field goal. Fehoko tweeted that it was really a “ghost PI.”

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Then came a roughing the passer flag on Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, who tried to hit Stafford for a sack. He barely made contact with the Rams QB that would warrant him the penalty. Also, it wasn’t until Stafford pointed out to a referee that his helmet had been touched that the flag was thrown.

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“Damn, did the official see it or rely on Stafford telling him?” former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe tweeted.

There was also a moment when Packers quarterback Jordan Love was hit by linebacker Myles Garrett, but no roughing the passer call was given, which left fans furious.

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Moreover, a one-yard penalty call was given to the Rams at 3rd-and-goal in the third quarter. While the touchdown pass from Stafford was initially overturned, the officials gave a defensive holding penalty on Packers defensive back Javon Bullard.

What did these penalty calls result in? The Packers ended the night with eight penalties in the game for 78 yards lost. Meanwhile, the Rams totaled five penalties for 35 yards.

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“Have the Packers gotten screwed by more calls than every other team in 2026 or am I crazy?” The Ringer’s Bill Simmons tweeted, summarizing what most have been thinking about the Packers’ fate when it comes to officiating.

The administering of all these penalties has drawn flak toward the NFL. In Week 6, the Packers and the Dallas Cowboys totaled more than 20 penalties. 1,103 flags were thrown through the first four weeks this season, only 11 less than the same timespan in 2025, per TruMedia.

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“Number of fouls can’t be an evaluation of officiating, necessarily,” Goodell recently said when asked about the increasing number of fouls given. “Because we don’t commit the fouls, right? The officials are there to call the fouls, when they exist. So I think when you evaluate officiating, you don’t just look at total number of fouls. I think that’s an inappropriate way to approach it.”

All of the penalties and fouls given are properly looked at before making the call, as Goodell mentioned.

“We look more deeply at, are they properly called? And I see that every week, sometimes multiple times a week, where we go through the plays that were called and the things we want to change and the approaches we want to make,” Goodell said. “I think the changes made to our officiating, not just with collective bargaining, but in the offseason with personnel, the processes we have on replay, including replay assist, have all been beneficial and have been very positive things. But we continue that effort. We’re always going to continue that effort.”

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The NFL has been under scrutiny for a while for bad officiating calls, and Goodell wants the officials to hold “accountability” for their decisions.

The Packers will now play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday after going through two straight losses. They are 6-5 in the league and need to add more wins to keep their playoff hopes alive.