Roger Goodell Shuts Down Jay Z Rumors After Hip Hop Legend Linked to Headline Super Bowl LXI

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell could have ended the Super Bowl rumors with a simple answer. When reporters asked him about the report linking Jay-Z to the Super Bowl halftime show at Wednesday’s news conference, his answer may have left fans confused.

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While answering, the NFL commissioner replied, “I am not aware of a leak. “I’ve been in the committee meetings. So I’m not sure it’s a leak. We haven’t announced anything. Until we do, we won’t make any comment on that.”

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The question came a day after Puck reported that Jay-Z had chosen himself to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, as he helps the NFL choose the halftime performer. According to sources, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber are also rumored to be a part of the Super Bowl lineup.

Jay-Z has never performed as the main act at the Super Bowl halftime show. His company, Roc Nation, has been working with the NFL to produce the show since 2019, where Jay-Z serves as a key adviser and co-producer. During his time with the NFL, Rihanna, Usher, Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny have performed at halftime.

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The timing of the report has added to the talk. Jay-Z, 56, is currently on his Jay-Z 30 Tour. The tour marks 30 years since his first album, Reasonable Doubt, and 25 years since The Blueprint. It is his first major tour since 2018, when he toured with his wife, Beyoncé, for On the Run II.

As for the artist lineup, whoever performs the next halftime show will follow Bad Bunny, who performed at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara in February. He became the first Latino artist to headline the show alone and the first to perform entirely in Spanish. Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin joined him on stage, while Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, and Karol G made brief appearances.

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Rumors about halftime performers are nothing new. Before Super Bowl LX, multiple reports indicated that Taylor Swift could be a part of the lineup. However, the league eventually went with Bad Bunny.

Scheduled to be played on February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Super Bowl LXI doesn’t have a confirmed lineup as of now. However, in the coming months leading up to the biggest night of the league, several rumors will keep emerging. Until there is any official confirmation, NFL fans can only keep guessing about who will headline the show at SoFi Stadium.