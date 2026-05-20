Roger Goodell Takes Away Power From 32 NFL Teams That Prevented the League From Earning an Extra $880 Million

On Tuesday, the NFL voted on a decision that will take away a major power from the franchises directly related to the international games. In the upcoming season, the NFL will have nine international games, which is the most it has ever had since the league decided to play games outside the U.S. While playing in these games is always exciting, teams have always had the right to protect any two home games from international play, but that power has now been taken away from the franchises.

“The league also voted to strip teams’ ability to protect any home games from international play,” wrote ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “Previously, teams could protect two games.”

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The rule of protecting home games allows teams to prevent some high-profile games from being played on the international stage. These mainly included rivalry matchups, as playing that in front of a local crowd would help significantly. Moreover, it would also bring in a lot of revenue. For example, if the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears moves internationally instead of being at Lambeau Field, they could lose out on the electric atmosphere the Packers fans bring. They also lose the revenue that comes from a packed stadium.

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One of the reasons the league has taken this decision is to increase the number of international games in the upcoming season.

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“There’s a path to 10 [international games] in 2027,” executive vice president of club business, international and league events Peter O’Reilly said from the NFL’s spring league meeting.

In the past, the Green Bay Packers have pushed back against losing their home game on the schedule due to an international game. This is due to how much the team struggles financially, as they do not have traditional owners. Losing one home game costs them millions. However, the new ruling gives them no choice, and if they are on the schedule, the Packers will have to fly abroad.

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This year, teams will play nine international games in seven different cities. The host sites are Melbourne, Australia; Rio de Janeiro; London (three games); Paris; Madrid; Munich; and Mexico City. The league is scouting future sites.

While the Asian market remains unexplored, O’Reilly believes that with increased international games, Japan hosting an NFL game is very much a possibility. Moreover, this expands the NFL’s hold over the international market and helps them in earning more revenue, something Roger Goodell has been quite vocal about. Besides, Goodell has no plans of stopping with just 10 games; he wants more international games.

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Roger Goodell’s plans could help generate $880 million

While the NFL will have 10 international games in 2027, Roger Goodell wants the league to host 16 international games in the future. There is a possibility that the league could follow a policy of one international game every week.

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“We have to be global,” Goodell told ESPN last year. “Every time we play an international game, fans say they want more. I really, truly believe our game can and will be global.”

According to Sports Pro, over the last two seasons, the NFL acquired an average of $55 million from every international fixture. With the league valuing these games so much, the 16-game figure could generate $880 million every season. With the league’s revenue reaching up to $23 billion, the $880 million will certainly be a boost to that figure.

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However, the figure can significantly increase in the future. The NFL, trying to capitalize on the international market, could see them gather more fans around the world. Presently, they have an estimate of 410 million fans outside the U.S.A. So, if this number were to increase, the revenue may also follow.

The NFL and Roger Goodell always try their best to make the league expand further. With every step, there is a certain increase in their business, and with increased international games, the league could further cement its place as the richest sports league in the world.