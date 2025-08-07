Roger Goodell’s ESPN Move to Change MNF Forever as NFL Players Have Nothing to Gain From Historic Deal

Ever since the NFL signaled NFL Network and a few other media properties for sale, ESPN had always loomed as a potential buyer. Now, after five years of back-and-forth, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell finally pulled the trigger. “Sometimes great things take a long time to get to the point where it’s right. And we both feel that it is at this stage,” Goodell told The Associated Press.

So here’s what just happened. On Tuesday night, the league officially entered into a nonbinding agreement with ESPN. Under the terms, ESPN will be scooping up NFL Network, NFL Fantasy, and the rights to distribute RedZone to cable and satellite providers. In exchange, the NFL gets a 10% equity stake in ESPN. Not just that—the league is also licensing over its IP and other media content, giving ESPN full control over how those assets are used across its platforms. It’s a media crossover few saw coming at this scale.

Now, let’s talk Monday Night Football—the part of the week sacred to football fans. According to insider Barry Jackson, major changes are coming. “I spoke to the NFL today and learned a few things. Among them: 1) Those 3 Mondays a year of overlapping ABC/ESPN NFL games are going away, either next year (likely) or 2027… 2). NFL Network will continue carrying the draft at least the next year or two. ESPN ultimately will decide how and what to program on NFL Net on draft night,” he posted. So, in short, the MNF setup you knew is about to get an ESPN makeover.

However, the players—the ones driving the product—won’t see a dime. “Players don’t share in any equity,” SI’s Andrew Brandt pointed out on X, putting the spotlight on the league’s revenue-sharing imbalance. He added, “Something the new NFLPA head should focus on.” That would be David White, who’s just stepped in as interim executive director. Let’s just say his plate’s already full.

However, despite the deal, the NFL still controls its key content pieces—NFL Films, NFL+, official team sites, and the NFL Podcast Network all stay under league control. One of the key aspects of the deal is how ESPN will handle RedZone, while the NFL still owns and produces the channel. However, Roger Goodell assured fans that ESPN won’t ruin NFL RedZone.

Roger Goodell clears NFL RedZone concerns

As ESPN now owns the RedZone brand, fans started to panic that this would ruin the best part of Sundays. The channel that skips commercials, delivers every touchdown, and defines “seven hours of commercial-free football.” But Roger Goodell has now stepped in to calm the storm.

Speaking on SportsCenter, Goodell made it loud and clear that fans can chill. “It’ll continue to be the NFL RedZone. I don’t think fans will see any difference in that,” he said. And that’s exactly the kind of reassurance football diehards needed.

The RedZone channel, led by the ever-energetic Scott Hanson, has become a sacred part of NFL viewing—something fans don’t want touched or tampered with. Could ESPN try creating a similar whip-around for Saturdays? Maybe. College fans did get a taste of it with Pat McAfee’s “CFB Primetime.”

Not only that, it can open up new doors—college football, basketball, maybe even a ‘RedZone’ for the NBA. But the actual NFL RedZone stays exactly where it is, produced by NFL Media and still hosted by Hanson.

So for the NFL, Goodell emphasized the league’s stance on that, saying production would stay “in the building,” which signals their plan to keep full control. “I think that could be an exciting thing for our fans also to see a RedZone, maybe in college football or other sports,” Goodell added.

So, no, this isn’t some RedZone remix. It’s not a takeover. It’s still the league’s product—just with ESPN backing the brand.