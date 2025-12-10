brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Roger Goodell’s NFL Makes Announcement Away From America on Wednesday

ByPratyusha Srivastava

Dec 10, 2025 | 8:50 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Roger Goodell’s NFL Makes Announcement Away From America on Wednesday

ByPratyusha Srivastava

Dec 10, 2025 | 8:50 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

For those planning a trip to Germany in 2026, wait until the regular season begins, and you might enjoy the thrill of the NFL. A fresh development from the league hints that international fans could have something significant to look forward to once the season rolls around. While details are still unfolding, early signs point toward another major step in the NFL’s global push.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The NFL today announced it will return to Munich, Germany, in 2026 and 2028 to play regular-season games, as part of a multi-year partnership with the City of Munich and FC Bayern Munich,” reported NFL’s Tom Pelissero on X. “The games will be played at the FC Bayern Munich Stadium.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Roger Goodell’s league has recently announced the big news, taking them away from America and towards Europe. It will return to Munich, Germany, in 2026 as well as 2028.  

This is a developing story… stay tuned!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved