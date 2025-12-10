Roger Goodell’s NFL Makes Announcement Away From America on Wednesday

For those planning a trip to Germany in 2026, wait until the regular season begins, and you might enjoy the thrill of the NFL. A fresh development from the league hints that international fans could have something significant to look forward to once the season rolls around. While details are still unfolding, early signs point toward another major step in the NFL’s global push.

“The NFL today announced it will return to Munich, Germany, in 2026 and 2028 to play regular-season games, as part of a multi-year partnership with the City of Munich and FC Bayern Munich,” reported NFL’s Tom Pelissero on X. “The games will be played at the FC Bayern Munich Stadium.”

Roger Goodell’s league has recently announced the big news, taking them away from America and towards Europe. It will return to Munich, Germany, in 2026 as well as 2028.

This is a developing story… stay tuned!