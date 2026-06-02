Cowboys Add New WR Amid George Pickens’ Absence From OTAs

Essentials Inside The Story The offseason just got interesting with a WR signing.

The 24-year-old came out of SMU and went undrafted.

As far as the WR room is concerned, the Cowboys' hope rests on George Pickens.

This offseason in particular has seen relatively little activity at the wide receiver position, so when the Dallas Cowboys made a move there, it came as something of a surprise to fans. After officially beginning their OTAs on Monday with the rather unsurprising absence of George Pickens, Dallas bolstered their receiving room in preparation for this week’s practices.

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The Cowboys signed receiver Romello Brinson to their 90-man unit on Monday, as shared by The Dallas Morning News. After the recent retirement of veteran receiver Parris Campbell, a spot opened up in the Cowboys’ receiving room. Brinson, who came out of SMU, went undrafted earlier this year. He tried out with the Miami Dolphins later but failed to secure a contract. In his final season with the Mustangs, he caught 43 passes for 638 yards and three touchdowns.

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While he’s largely unproven, Brinson arrives in Frisco as an intriguing prospect. Scouts have described him as a field-stretching receiver who has the ability to take the top off a defense. They have also highlighted his run-after-the-catch ability and his enthusiasm for blocking.

As for Pickens’ absence at OTAs, that didn’t really come as a surprise to observers, considering the voluntary nature of the event.

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“Cowboys insider said he has not seen George Pickens this morning. No surprise. It’s voluntary,” Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. posted on X.

Imago LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 25: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens 3 looks in a pass during game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on December 25, 2025 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 25 Cowboys at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251225042

At this point, there seems to be no cause for concern surrounding Pickens’ absence from the Cowboys’ camp. Dallas placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Pickens on February 27. Pickens waited two months before officially signing it on April 29, a few days after the draft. This guarantees him a salary of $27.3 million for 2026. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has reported that Pickens is seeking a long-term extension, but it’s something Dallas is not willing to commit to right now.

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“Going to have George play under the franchise tag… there won’t be negotiations on a long-term deal,” Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said to reporters.

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Fowler also reported that Pickens has continued to work with quarterback Dak Prescott away from the team facility, and it’s expected that he will be fully committed when mandatory activities are scheduled to begin later this month on June 16.

Brinson will battle it out with the bottom half of the roster for a place on Dallas’ practice squad, or even the final 53-man roster if he impresses coaches in training camp. However, much of the attention still revolves around the receiver, who was one of the best in the league last year.

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Despite George Pickens’ absence, he remains key to Dallas’ offensive plans

The 25-year-old remains one of the most important figures on Jerry Jones’ team going into this season. After arriving via trade from Pittsburgh, Pickens finally had his long-awaited breakout year. In fact, Pickens’ talent had never been in question; he was always productive during his time with the Steelers, but his ability always suggested greater things to come.

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And it finally arrived in 2025 with the help of Dak Prescott and Brian Schottenheimer. Pickens caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, which earned him his first Second-team All-Pro honors. Along with CeeDee Lamb, he might have been the best 1–2 receiving combo in the league. Pickens clearly showed that he was a bona fide No. 1 receiver when Lamb missed some time, and just like that, everything came together for him last year.

The Cowboys have genuine playoff expectations this year after going 7-9-1 last season. Pickens will be key to that dream, and he has already demonstrated with his play that his going rate will clearly exceed $30 million per year in average salary. If he can put together another season like last year in 2026, he could potentially even angle for a record extension that clears the $40 million mark.

Brinson might be seen as more of a roster-filling move for the Cowboys at this stage. But then again, let’s not write off Brinson too early; the summer heat of training camp will show what he is really capable of.