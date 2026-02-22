MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 21: DUPLICATE***Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore 4***Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Myles Price 4 looks on before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings on September 21st, 2025, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 21 Bengals at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250921113

In August 2025, Rondale Moore’s comeback season ended before it even began. He suffered a serious knee injury on his very first preseason snap in Minnesota’s opener, and just like that, his year was over. His NFL journey has always felt like a roller coaster, full of promise, setbacks, and flashes of brilliance. However, while fans debate what could have been on the field, many now wonder about the financial side of his career. So, what is Rondale Moore’s net worth in 2026?

What is Rondale Moore’s net worth? All to know

There is no officially confirmed figure for his total net worth. However, during his time in the league, he earned $8,706,843 through contracts and bonuses alone. That number does not even fully account for endorsements and other off-field income. Therefore, even without a precise estimate, it is clear that his NFL career provided significant financial stability.

Understanding Rondale Moore’s contract: salary and more

Rondale Moore signed a four-year rookie deal with the Arizona Cardinals before the organization traded him to the Atlanta Falcons in early 2024 with one season remaining. According to Spotrac, that contract was worth $6,924,241 over four years and included $3,370,550 guaranteed. In other words, he secured solid money early in his career.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers Oct 23, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore 4 makes a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20251023_mcd_aj4_50

Moreover, his base salary steadily increased each year, starting at $660,000 in 2021 and rising to $1,604,215 in 2024. He also received a $2,395,812 signing bonus spread across the deal. After that contract expired, he became an unrestricted free agent in 2025 and signed with the Minnesota Vikings, giving the SKOL faithful fresh hope.

Finally, Rondale Moore signed a 1-year, $2,000,000 contract with the Minnesota Vikings, including a $250,000 signing bonus, $250,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $2,000,000.

Ultimately, while injuries shaped his career, his contracts explain how Rondale Moore’s net worth in 2026 reflects both resilience and reward.

More on his professional career, stats, records, and more

Rondale Moore entered the NFL as a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after a standout run at Purdue. He built his name on pure speed and sharp cuts that left defenders reaching at air.

As he joined the Arizona Cardinals, many believed his quickness would translate right away inside State Farm Stadium. Even Moore himself explained exactly what he brings to the field.

“I think it’s just my versatility, being able to go win in the slot and run options, being able to stick my foot in the ground and make you miss, run past you,” Moore said after the Cardinals drafted him. “If you need a big play, if you need a short-down play, whatever the case may be, and just being dynamic in the return game—punt return and kick return.”

Over the next three seasons in the desert, he started 23 games, caught 135 passes for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns, and added 52 rushes for 249 yards and another score.

“Man, as I saw from afar when he was in college at Purdue and then obviously here, as I saw in person on Sunday, he’s a playmaker,” former Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs praised his impact.

Then the Cardinals traded him to the Atlanta Falcons following the 2023 season. Unfortunately, a knee injury in training camp wiped out his entire 2024 year.

In 2025, the Minnesota Vikings brought him in hoping he could energize the SKOL faithful at U.S. Bank Stadium. Sadly, another knee injury placed him on injured reserve.

Unfortunately, Moore’s NFL run ended here, as he died on February 21, 2025, according to a statement released by Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm, who coached him at Purdue. Rest in peace, Moore.