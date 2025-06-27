Rookie QB Tyler Shough Confirms Biggest Reason for Joining Saints & Kellen Moore

“New Orleans, you will get everything out of me. I will die on that field for y’all,” rookie QB Tyler Shough’s pledge to Crescent City’s fans means a lot after the sudden and shocking retirement of Derek Carr. Having battled injuries and setbacks on his way, Shough’s final year in college football elevated him into a promising NFL prospect. Now, with a new head coach and a high-stakes debut season ahead, the pressure is on for Shough. This won’t be an easy route, but the rookie QB remains unshaken and has wholeheartedly embraced the opportunity to play for the Saints for one reason.

Drafted 40th overall by the Saints, Shough wrapped up his final season at Louisville with 3,195 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and just 6 interceptions. His best performance was when he went 17-of-32 for 156 yards and ran in a TD to seal Louisville’s first-ever win over Clemson, gaining traction ahead of the draft. Needless to mention that he brings valuable experience to the gridiron. Now joining a roster that includes Spencer Rattler and others, Shough is determined to give his best. And he knows the playbook inside and out! How do we know? His reason for joining the Saints tells us the real story.

It’s because of the coaching staff, including new HC Kellen Moore. He believes that the coaches’ experience of having played as QB before will ultimately help him find the pace quickly on the team. “Scott Tolzien, he’s the quarterback coach, Doug Nussmeyer’s OC, they all played quarterback in the NFL. They all kind of speak the same language,” he said on the latest episode of the St. Brown podcast. Moore had successful stints with the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys, and so does Tolzien after getting undrafted in the NFL.

But the coach’s experience isn’t enough. He went on to highlight the record of the coaches who have worked with talented and skilled quarterbacks. “They’ve been together with Dak Prescott and Herbert and Jalen Hurts. So they had – really, everywhere they’ve been, they’ve done really good sh-t. And obviously, Kellen himself. So – and then I got down there and the facilities were great,” he explained.

Now, this is a strategic move on his part, which is quite impressive. He may have joked about “75 degrees” finally finding a lovely city with equally charming weather, but the reason behind his decision to join the Saints speaks volumes about his dedication to the team. And with Carr’s shocking departure, there’s quite a bit resting on Shough’s shoulders.

Tyler Shough opens up about the pressure ahead of his debut

Shough is not only making his debut, but he is running to be the potential starting QB. This gained traction after Derek Carr announced his retirement rather than undergoing surgery for his shoulder injury, which would have sidelined him for the rest of the season. This has led to a space in the New Orleans Saints lineup and sparked speculation about whether Shough could potentially secure the starting quarterback role.

What does he think about it? During the same podcast, the rookie addressed the speculation and the pressure. “The word opportunity just sticks in my head…I’m going to come in and compete, regardless, and try to get better,” he said. “I think for me and what I’ve been through: I’ve been carted off the field, I’ve been booed, I’ve been an MVP, I’ve been a starter, I’ve been a backup to Herbert — I’m like, throw some s— at me, you’re not going to faze me if we start off 0-2 or if I f—ing suck,” Shough declared.

The 26-year-old is serious about it! And it is understandable. After playing as a backup to Justin Herbert at Oregon, Shough started in seven games in 2020 before transferring to Texas Tech. But he was troubled by injuries once again. However, as said, he was the starting quarterback for Louisville in 2024, and we are familiar with his record there.

But the competition still looms large over him. He has tough competition in Spencer Rattler, who is one year younger than him. Jake Haener is also in the mix. From the NFL draft, Shough unexpectedly rose above and secured his spot as 40 the overall, and he will have to battle equally hard to secure his starting job. For starters, if Shough manages to do so, he will be the second Saints Week 1 rookie QB starter after Archie Manning to earn the same honor since 1971. Only time will tell if it will happen.