Rough Collision Leaves Patrick Mahomes’ ‘Favorite’ Chiefs Target Hurt at Training Camp

Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen had been putting together one of the more encouraging stories of training camp. Then Tuesday’s practice brought a worrying moment.

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Allen was involved in a collision with cornerback Kristian Fulton during practice in St. Joseph, Missouri. According to Matt Foster, a reporter for KSHB 41 News, Allen was “banged up” after this play. He was able to leave the field by himself, although he was seen trying to walk off the discomfort along the sideline.

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There was no indication from the Chiefs that Allen suffered a major injury. In fact, the team’s Tuesday practice report listed him as a full participant with a shin bruise. Allen has been one of the standout rookies in the Chiefs camp, especially with wide receiver Rashee Rice and other pass catchers working their way through different stages of their returns.

Imago August 28, 2025: Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen 4 runs the ball during an NCAA, College League, USA football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250828_zma_c04_280 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

The Kansas City Star’s Pete Sweeney had already highlighted Allen’s connection with Patrick Mahomes earlier in camp. The rookie was repeatedly involved when Mahomes was throwing during team and seven-on-seven work, adding to the buzz around his chances of earning a role. He declared Allen to be Mahomes’ “favorite target, … looking Allen’s way every time he’s out there.”

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Allen going down sparked temporary panic because he had injured himself in special teams practice on August 2. His shin bruise was recorded on this day and was considered day-to-day. He had to lean on staff as he was helped out of the field. The staff has otherwise been really appreciative of Allen’s work so far.

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“He’s really doing well on offense, and he’s doing well for me (on special teams) too,” special teams coordinator Dave Toub said. “He’s at gunner. He’s at returner. He’s doing a real good job. He’s putting himself in a good position to be a guy that’s going to help us this year.

Kansas City took Allen in the fifth round, No. 176 overall, after a strong final season at Cincinnati. He finished 2025 with 51 catches for 674 yards and 13 touchdowns, leading the Bearcats in both receptions and receiving yards. His 13 scores were also the most in the Big 12.

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Allen has been putting himself out there since the beginning of this offseason. During the Chiefs’ first full practice, the quarterback found the rookie twice in a red-zone seven-on-seven period. During one session, fans gave the loudest cheers when Mahomes threw a pass to Allen, who had seen his reps increasing with each day at that time, per ESPN’s Nate Taylor.

That is a useful place for Allen to be right now. Kansas City has a crowded receiver room, so every practice rep matters for a rookie trying to earn a spot in the rotation.

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Why Allen has become such an intriguing name in Kansas City

The rest of the receiver room’s circumstances opened the door for Allen. Rice has been working back from his knee issue, while Xavier Worthy has been on a controlled workload as he works back from his shoulder injury. The Chiefs therefore have plenty of ways to look at different combinations during camp.

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Even injured, Allen managed to impress former wide receiver Tyrann Mathieu, who volunteered as a coach during camp.

“Cyrus Allen, has taken it by storm,” he said on his podcast. “Pat loves him, coaches love him. He was banged up a little bit, so he didn’t really practice while I was there, but me and him had a bunch of conversations, and he asked all the right questions, too.”

At this point, Allen could be considered a dark horse candidate to be the next Chiefs WR1. PFSN’s Henrique Bullo noted that Tyreek Hill, KC’s last proper WR1, also started as a fifth-round rookie. Puka Nacua, the Rams’ top receiver, also developed into the star he is today in his rookie season itself. Should Allen continue with this pace and steer clear of injuries, he could be in for a similar career arc, too.