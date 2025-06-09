Russell Wilson Turns Heads With Kids After Ciara Comments on Giants QB’s Leadership

Russell Wilson is having the time of his life in New York! Since the veteran QB moved to the city that never sleeps with his wife and four kids, fans are quite enthralled by their lively updates. Whether it is fine-dining, watching baseball, or touring the city, the Wilson squad knows how to amp things up. Despite packed schedules, be it NFL duties, parenting four kids, and managing Ciara’s upcoming album CiCi, the Wilsons had a fun weekend yet again.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the New York Giants QB posted a short video to update the fans. It is a montage of images, of his kids and family, as he captioned it, “Kids, Socks, Love & Laughs! Family Weekend! New York City!” In one of the images, the NFL star poses proudly with NYPD officers, football in hand. Another photo captures his son beaming in a crisp white-and-black Yankees cap, with “New York” embroidered on it, as they are fully embracing their new home.

In yet another image, the couple posed together with their kids against the backdrop of Manhattan’s skyline. Russell also posted pictures of his daughters, i.e., Sienna Princess, who is the fearless “mini-me” of Ciara, and the year-old Amora Princess.

Wilson’s move to New York follows a headline-making career shift. After a tough go in Denver and a crash landing in Pittsburgh, he has a fresh start with the Giants. He is not just expected to deliver wins, he is also expected to lead the locker room reset and mentor young rookie Jaxson Dart.

While the pressure is building, Wilson is being backed to step up to and deliver by all around him, including his family. Ciara summed it up best in her 2025 BET Awards interview. “There’s so much pressure on him right now,” Ciara said recently. “People are waiting to see what he’s going to do. And he delivers.” For Ciara, the move is deeper than real estate. Her father is from New York, and she has always felt a connection to the city. “I used to think New York was kind of overwhelming,” she said with a laugh. “But now that I’m older, I appreciate everything—the culture, the people, the food.”

Ciara is fully embracing the New York essentials, as she revealed when she sat down with Lauren LaRosa for a heartfelt interview. “I had a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich from a bodega… I don’t know which one you went to!” she joked. “And the pizza? My kids wanted those big cheese slices. I love the Italian vibes here.” Even with four kids and back-to-back schedules, Russell and Ciara stay locked in on each other.

Whether it is catching a movie, cooking dinner, or talking through coverages and route trees, they always make time. “We love our date nights. We love going to the movies. We love just being with each other,” Ciara said. “I do like talking about football with him. I want to be a fly on the wall because I love what he does.” And, recently, Ciara commented on Russell Wilson’s leadership off the field.

Ciara praises Russell Wilson in latest post

Russell Wilson is indeed making an immediate impact in New York. And, Ciara is here for it. She took to her social media to reflect on their partnership, writing, “Even if I have my toughest days, having his love is a game changer.” In response, Wilson wrote, “Every Queen deserves to be loved and treated like one.” Indeed, they share a one-in-a-million bond. And, in each other, they find their ultimate support system.

In New York, Russell is moving with pace. As Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson put it, “He’s just the same guy every day… doing what you’re supposed to do. He’s been coaching us up just the way that you would want your quarterback doing.” One thing that Ciara appreciates most about Wilson is his commitment to family. “He wakes up every day at 4:30 in the morning. And when he leaves football, he leaves it there,” she said during the interview with LaRosa.

Even Ciara is making a strong impact as her new album, CiCi, is set to release on August 22nd. As she remarks during the interview, “A Labor of Love. I’ve been working on it for almost five years.” Her fans are eagerly waiting for it. And, as she said, without her fans she is nothing.