Rueben Bain Jr. Confirms Major NFL Combine Decision After Robert Saleh’s Strong Comments

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Miami at Southern Methodist Nov 1, 2025 Dallas, Texas, USA SMU Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. 4 warms up before the game against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Dallas Gerald J. Ford Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeromexMironx 20251101_jpm_an4_4345

The Miami pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. had real reasons to cherish the NFL 2026 draft after several mocks connected him with the Tennessee Titans. However, the excitement didn’t come without concerns, as fresh reports recently unveiled that the DL would not work out at the combine. Despite his status as one of the most dominant defenders in 2025 college football, it is now confirmed that the Florida native will miss the on-field drills, resulting in a lack of testing numbers at the combine.

Bain Jr. finished the 2025 season with 54 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks for the Miami Hurricanes. He also recorded one interception and one forced fumble. His ability to pressure the quarterback and stop plays in the backfield made him one of the most productive defensive linemen in college football.

A perfect example of this was seen during the Hurricanes’ clash against Florida State Seminoles where Bain Jr. had 6 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks while consistently collapsing the pocket. Another clash against the Clemson Tigers saw him post 5 tackles and 1.5 sacks, including a key third-down stop in the fourth quarter.

The top-level consistent performance highlighted him as a top contender for the 2026 NFL Draft pick. Teams value edge rushers who can disrupt offenses, and he has proven he can do that at a high level and it seems like the Tennessee Titans could be the probable landing spot for the defender.

A recent mock draft published by The Tennessean, citing projections from Jacob Camenker of USA TODAY Sports and Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus, linked Rueben Bain Jr. to the Tennessee Titans. The write-up described him as the bigger, more powerful option on the defensive line and noted that while teams may debate whether he fits best at defensive tackle or defensive end, his production cannot be questioned.

While there’s still no confirmation on why the 21-year-old has decided to miss the workout at combine, the fact that the decision comes right after the acknowledgement from the Titans adds more concerns to his position.

Rueben Bain Jr.’s potential marked as “unbelievable” in Rober Saleh’s latest admission

The Tennessee Titans are in clear need of a pass rusher heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 4 overall pick, many mock drafts have consistently linked them to Rueben Bain Jr.. Edge defender remains one of the biggest gaps on the roster, alongside cornerback and wide receiver, and analysts believe Tennessee will target help up front. Amid this, Bain’s name keeps surfacing as one of the top options to be available when the Titans are on the clock.

The chances of the 21-year-old landing in Tennessee appeared even stronger after head coach Robert Saleh publicly praised him at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

“(Bain’s) tape is undeniable,” Saleh said. “He’s an unbelievable football player, he plays with great violence. His football IQ is off the charts.”

Saleh further solidified his belief in Bain Jr. by predicting that the Florida native would have a fine future in the league.

“There’s certain things that (Bain) will have to adjust to, like all these rookies will,” Saleh added. “But I think he’s a kid that’s going to have a lot of success in this league.”

Bain finished the 2025 season with 30 tackles and 9.5 sacks for the Miami Hurricanes, adding a forced fumble and an interception. Over three college seasons, he totaled 20.5 sacks. At 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, some evaluators question whether his build fits better inside, but Saleh’s comments make it clear that he could bridge the gaps with adjustments in his form.