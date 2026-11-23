Sunday marked a historic day, as two winning giants, the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings, battled it out at Estadio Azteca Stadium in Mexico. But one of the officials’ calls on pass rusher Nick Bosa has made 49ers legend Terrell Owens furious, and he wasn’t shy about writing what he feels.

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“Watching the game with my son and the @nfl absolutely SUCKS!!” Hall of Famer Owens wrote on X. “That was NOT a roughing the passer on Bosa!! These rules are straight TRASH!!!”

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Owens was referring to the play during the first quarter with 1:28 left. The Vikings were on a second-and-seven play at San Francisco’s 22-yard line when Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tried to pass it left to tight end T.J. Hockenson. But the pass was incomplete, with Cousins getting tackled by Bosa in the process.

The officials threw a flag for roughing the passer on Bosa, deeming that Cousins had Bosa’s full body weight on him. With the flag thrown, the Vikings got an 11-yard penalty, instantly giving them another first down, and just a play later, they reached the end zone to score their first touchdown of the game, with the score at 7-7.

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The NFL will review the punishment after the game, and if the roughing the passer call stands, Bosa could face a fine of $17,911 for a first offense, while if the decision changes to a late hit, he’ll face $11,941.

While Bosa faces a potential fine, Owens also saw one of his records being broken. Tight end George Kittle passed him and now ranks second all-time in franchise receiving yards.

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Despite his going down the rankings, Owens will be remembered for his greatness, achieving five first-team All-Pro honors and being a six-time Pro Bowler. He recently addressed how he was actually forced to retire from the NFL despite “playing at a high level.”

“I probably would have, I would have probably got to be a 1000-yard receiver. But it just shows you, like I said, age is nothing but a number,” shared Owens. “And I don’t like the idea of the fact that I wasn’t able to leave the game on my own terms. Could I have played three, four more years? Yeah, absolutely.”

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He told the Get To The Point Podcast that he was not getting picked due to “political stuff,” as he said he was still the best receiver on the last two teams he played for. Owens last played for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2010 season.

While Owens now supported Bosa for his hit on Cousins, Mexican fans weren’t too keen on doing the same. Bosa received boos as he came on the field for pregame warmups because of a comment he made about fans in Mexico not knowing when to cheer and when to remain silent.

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“Yeah, I kind of want … I think we need some information given to the fans, so they know when to cheer,” Bosa said earlier in the week. “Because they just chant the whole time. If we can kind of teach them — no offense to them and their soccer cheering techniques — but if they can cheer when we’re on defense, that would be great.”

Bos eventually finished the game with two QB hits, and the 49ers took a dominant 35-10 victory over the Vikings to improve to 9-1 while the Vikings dropped to 7-3.