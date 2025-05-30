Russell Wilson Admits Hitting Rock Bottom After Botching Championship But Father’s Struggles Fueled Comeback

Once, a quarterback who was deemed unfit to play his position because of being too short, Wilson has since silenced his doubters. Whether it’s the Pro Bowl, All-Pro, or even Super Bowl, for instance. Russ has won it all in his 13-year career. There’s absolutely no doubt that once Russ hangs up his cleats, he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. However, there’s one thing that still haunts Wilson to this day. Something he could have won, but couldn’t because of some individual mistakes. And that moment apparently changed his perspective on life.

So, it was Wilson’s third year in the league. He had already won a Super Bowl in his second year. Things were going great as Wilson’s Seahawks built on their success in Super Bowl XLVIII and earned another shot at the Super Bowl the following year. Wilson had the golden opportunity to win back-to-back Super Bowls as his Seahawks dominated most of the game. They were leading by 10 points going into the 4th quarter. But that’s when things took a turn, and Tom Brady’s Patriots crept their way back into the game.

Remembering that night in Super Bowl XLIX, Wilson said during a guest appearance on 7 PM in Brooklyn, how those final moments taught him a valuable lesson. “I remember us not winning that Super Bowl. And the thing was, we were up in that game, like, Okay, we’re going to win this game. And then all of a sudden..They came back in the fourth, and like, shoot.” Somehow, against all odds, the Patriots scored two consecutive TDs. That flurry of TDs didn’t just help them remove the deficit but also gave them a 4-point lead. However, the game was far from over, and Russ remained fairly confident in turning the game around.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Wilson was basically 25 seconds away from winning his second Super Bowl. He had led the Seahawks to the Patriots’ one-yard line. And all he needed was a go-ahead TD. But on the final play, instead of handing the ball to Marshawn Lynch. Russ threw a pass intended for Ricardo Lockette. And outcame Patriots CB Malcolm Butler from the red zone. His interception sealed the Patriots’ victory while sending Russ home with loads of regret.

Given that it was through his interceptions, the Seahawks lost the game. It wouldn’t have been a surprise if Wilson found it hard to forget all the negativity surrounding it. However, Wilson believes he was emotionally and mentally strong enough already to deal with all the outside noise. “It’s like, all right, that could have really… that could have really — if I wasn’t prepared, if I wasn’t emotionally aware enough — that could have really effed me up, to be honest with you. You know, mentally, emotionally, career-wise. Because the whole world’s watching me,” Wilson revealed.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Preseason-Oakland Raiders at Seattle Seahawks Aug 30, 2012 Seattle, WA, USA Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson 3 throws a pass against the Oakland Raiders at CenturyLink Field. Seattle Washington United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLee-USAxTODAYxSportsx 6534300

That’s when Russ hit rock bottom in his career. Like before, the Patriots snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. Russ was already celebrating in his mind. He totally believed that he would win his second Super Bowl in just the third year in the league. However, things didn’t go his way. But thankfully, he didn’t allow those emotions to get the better of him. He kept his head down and worked hard. Now, 36 realistically, he may not have another shot at the Super Bowl. But you just never know. Because it was at MetLife Stadium, he won his only Lombardi.

Coming back to all the adversity, Wilson faced moments after the Super Bowl. He credits his late father for helping him deal with the negativities that came with the Super Bowl XLIX loss.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Russell Wilson credits his late father for making him a strong man

Wilson’s dad was always his biggest motivator. He was the one who pushed Russ to dream big from a tender age. Whether it was about pushing him to play professional baseball or professional football, Russ’s father never let his son take a lenient approach to his career. “My dad, when I was young, he always inspired me. He used to always ask me the question, Son, why not you?” Wilson once said. From taking life lessons to dealing with emotional losses, Wilson’s dad played a key part in his overcoming that horrible night in Arizona.

“And I think part of it was — and maybe this is the gift that God’s given me, maybe it’s just the things I’ve been through in life — seeing my dad pass away, the obstacles I had to go through, all that stuff too. And you know, just being through some stuff — I think it gave me great perspective on knowing that sometimes life is not going to always go your way,” Russ added. Sadly, Wilson lost his father in 2010 due to numerous health challenges. Complications from diabetes led to Harrison’s leg amputation alongside kidney problems and frequent strokes.

Not being able to dictate how his dad felt at that time taught Russ that you don’t always have everything under control. It’s all about adjusting to the situation. While being consistent with your true self. “And so I’m like, “Okay, how do I adjust?” And I think the thing for me is the ability to be consistent. But the ability to consistently adjust. And the ability to—to not block things off where you’re not emotional or anything like that. But just to be able to be in the moment, say, “It is what it is. Here’s the truth. Here’s what happened. And then here’s how to overcome it,” Russ quipped.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lessons from his dad and the things Russ had already seen before that Super Bowl loss made him a tougher man. He was able to overcome all adversity. And now he is just a few years away from cementing his legacy as one of the greatest QBs in NFL history.