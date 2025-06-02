Russell Wilson Announces His Strong Decision Against ESPN as Pat McAfee Contract Details Emerge After Big Signing

Back in 2022, just days before Russell Wilson was set to face his old team in Week 1, ESPN dropped a bombshell report that had Denver buzzing. The article painted Wilson in a rough light, filled with jabs from anonymous Seattle Seahawks front-office folks. Although the highlighted pointers were rejected at that time, the impression they caused seems to still linger with the New York Giants’ quarterback.

Some of it felt downright bitter, as three years ago, that one report revealed, Seattle actually tried to trade Russ to the Browns back in 2018 for the No. 1 overall pick. Cleveland didn’t bite and took Baker Mayfield instead. But that wasn’t all. The piece went on to claim Wilson was more locked in on winning MVP than actual games, calling him a “descending player” who wasn’t as mobile anymore. It was indeed a lot.

When asked about it under the hot Colorado sun, Russell Wilson didn’t fire back. Instead, he kept it cool, saying he didn’t get caught up in opinions. He said he knew how things really went and, despite it all, appreciated every moment he gave to Seattle. That feeling is still instilled in him.

During his appearance at 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony last week, Wilson said, “I think a big part of it for me is like like Mel said is embracing it all. Not running away from the attention, not running away from the noise, you know, understanding it’s going to be there, good, bad, and different. You know, having a plan, having a process.” No doubt, Russell Wilson has gone through a lot in the league, especially after the Seahawks’ exit.

His stint with Denver and the Steelers did not leave a lasting impression. Last year, he led the team to the playoffs, but back-to-back losses faded every hope. He was just able to record a passer rating of 95.6 with 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions in 11 games. Despite all these, the Super Bowl champ isn’t paying attention to the noise. In fact, he mentioned, “It’s like for me, my whole career, I’ve never turned on ESPN during the season. Good or bad. It’s always most of the time it’s been good. But like to me, it’s just that it’s just been a habit during the season.”

Russell Wilson has been in those pressure moments, and hence, he trusts in himself on how he’ll respond. That’s what makes great players great. It’s never a perfect ride in the sports world. There are always tough moments. But overcoming those? That’s where greatness lives. And for Wilson, he said he actually loves that challenge and leans into it.

In his eyes, part of his job is making sure everyone in that huddle believes they’re about to win, no matter what the scoreboard says. That mindset doesn’t just show up, though. It comes from years of preparation, from obsessing over the details and putting in the work every single day. That’s why Giants‘ QB Russell Wilson doesn’t “fear adversity.” No matter if ESPN or other broadcasting channels talk about him in any tone. For him, what matters is his game, his team, and his win. But for Pat McAfee, ESPN does matter a lot now!

Unlike Russell Wilson, Pat McAfee is sticking with ESPN!

Russell Wilson may have turned off ESPN on his television, but Pat McAfee is still continuing his successful hosting stint with the broadcasting channel. In fact, his ESPN situation just got a little more interesting. The former punter brought his daily show to the network in 2023 and was already a big part of College GameDay. Lately, though, there’s been some chatter about his future. Especially it came when he heard Rich Eisen was coming back to ESPN with a show airing from noon to 3 p.m. – the same slot McAfee’s show airs. So, he didn’t hold back.

On air, Pat called it “interesting” and even asked out loud if it was some kind of message. Still, he made it clear that he likes Rich and has no hard feelings for him. But the slot? That’s irked him for a while. Anyway, the key factor is that McAfee doesn’t just tie himself to ESPN through one gig. He has separate deals for GameDay, Omaha Productions, and even WWE. He also recently hosted a big boxing event. And there’s buzz that TKO, the parent company of WWE and UFC, wants him involved in more broadcasts.

So even with all the shake-ups, sources say Pat McAfee still has over three years left on his ESPN deal. There might be a little tension or shifting behind the scenes, but he’s not going anywhere anytime soon. After all, ESPN’s still one of his biggest paychecks since retiring from the NFL. And as for Russell Wilson? He’s just giving the organization a flat-out ‘no.’