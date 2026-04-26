Russell Wilson Announces Major Career Move Away From America Amid Uncertain NFL Future

Russell Wilson’s 2025 NFL season with the New York Giants ended prematurely after a disappointing 0-3 start as the team’s quarterback. Without any notable performances throughout the season, Wilson currently finds himself without a team for the upcoming NFL season. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future in the league, Wilson has begun exploring opportunities outside of football.

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“Welcome Home! Excited about our new Island Resort Venture @CayeChapel in Belize! World Class!” Wilson captioned an Instagram post.

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Caye Chapel is a small private island in Belize, where the Caye Chapel Golf & Ocean Club and the Four Seasons Resort are being developed as a unified, master-planned community. The project has been slated to open in 2027. As hinted in Russell Wilson’s Instagram post, he has partnered to be part of the project alongside his wife, Ciara.

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The Caye Chapel Golf & Ocean Club property in Belize won’t be Russell Wilson‘s first investment in real estate. Over the years, the 37-year-old QB has often garnered attention with his property acquisitions and sales. His business activities are centralized under West2East Empire, which serves as the umbrella for many of his entrepreneurial ventures.

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Their long-time Seattle-area home in Bellevue, WA, was sold for around $21.25 million in May 2024 after two years on the market. As per the reports, combining with an adjacent lot sold separately, the total haul was $31 million. This was Wilson’s primary residence during his time playing with the Seattle Seahawks.

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Other than that, Wilson and his wife also sold the Cherry Hills Village property in Colorado, which was purchased for $25 million during his high-profile trade to the Denver Broncos.

In that list, the island resort in Belize would become one of their latest acquisitions. Apart from that, Wilson has also listed their Southern California estate for $54.9 million. The property was purchased for $14.5 million and extensively renovated over four years into a nine-acre compound.

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As he continues to make strides in real estate, there is still no update on which team Wilson will represent in the upcoming NFL season.

He played for the New York Giants, but was benched midway through the season, which raises the question: which team will the 37-year-old be on next season?

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Will Russell Wilson be on a team next season?

The Seattle Seahawks selected Wilson as the 75th overall pick in the 2012 Draft. After a decent rookie season with 3,118 passing yards and 26 touchdowns, Wilson was the Seahawks’ starting QB in his second season again. This time, he played a crucial role in winning the Super Bowl for the team in 2013.

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Up until the 2024 season, Wilson had recorded over 3,000 passing yards in every season of his career. However, during the 2024 season, he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being released by the Denver Broncos. This move had a significant impact on his performance, resulting in a notable decline in passing yards; Wilson threw only 2,482 yards in 11 games played.

A similar pattern continued when the New York Giants signed Wilson in 2025. As of April 2026, Wilson is an unrestricted free agent and is not currently signed with any NFL team. Despite this, the 37-year-old remains confident about playing in the 2026 season.

“I’m not blinking,” Wilson said, via SNY in January 2026. “I know what I’m capable of. I think I showed that in Dallas, and I want to be able to do that again. You know, and just be ready to rock and roll, and be as healthy as possible and be ready to play ball.”

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The game Wilson was referring to was his performance for the Giants in their 30-47 loss against the Dallas Cowboys. He threw a career-high 405 yards and also had three touchdowns. Even this performance included a late interception.

There were links that Wilson could join the Kansas City Chiefs. However, following the trade of Justin Fields from the New York Jets to the Chiefs, that road seemed to have been blocked for the veteran star.

If Wilson finds a team, this will be his fifth team in five years. He even swapped his longtime agent, Mark Rodgers, for Athletes First superagent David Mulugheta. This happened in January, and Wilson is still without a team, which is concerning, considering teams will report for OTAs next month.