Russell Wilson Announces Major Move With $222B Org Amid Giants QB Retirement Rumors

Russell Wilson is no stranger to the spotlight. For over a decade, the Super Bowl-winning QB has been an NFL star. But his camera time isn’t just limited to the gridiron. Thanks to his superstar wife, Ciara, Wilson’s been crushing it off the grid too – walking red carpets at the Met Gala, diving into music, fashion, and even turning his passions into a full-blown brand. That’s how 3BRAND was born, blending sports, style, and inspiration.

Now, Wilson’s taking things to the next level with a major move alongside a $222B giant. And no, it’s not football-related. Though speaking of football, rumors are swirling about his future amid whispers of a potential retirement in 2025. But for now, Wilson’s making waves in a whole new arena. So what’s the fuss about?

Turns out, Russell Wilson’s next big play isn’t on the field, it’s on your TV screen. The Giants QB just announced his lifestyle brand, 3BRAND, is making its debut in Marvel’s Ironheart on Disney+. Wilson dropped the news in a hype-worthy Instagram post alongside 3BRAND’s official account, shouting, “MARVEL baby! @3Brand making our debut on the big screen! Grateful to be in Episode 1 #IronHeart on @DisneyPlus #INSPIRE.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) Expand Post

AD

For Wilson, this isn’t just a branding win – it’s the perfect next step for 3BRAND, which was built on his love for sports, music, and fashion. The brand’s roots go back to Wilson’s hand-drawn logo and a Nike collab, but it’s grown into something bigger: a movement. With wife Ciara by his side, Wilson’s all about “Movement with purpose. Strength in community. Excellence in all that we do.“

The brand’s mission? “To inspire and empower individuals to think and act with a winning mindset and a ‘Why Not You?’ attitude.” And it’s not just talk. 3% of all sales go to the Why Not You Foundation, the nonprofit Wilson and Ciara founded to fight poverty through education.

So while NFL fans wonder if this could be Wilson’s last season, he’s leveling up off the field. Marvel, Disney+, and a brand that’s all about greatness.

Is Russell Wilson playing his final season?

While the 36-year-old is making power moves off the gridiron, his football future is looking uncertain. CBS Sports recently listed him among 10 veterans who could retire after the 2025 season, potentially forming a stacked Hall of Fame class down the line. And the reasons make sense. After bouncing from the Broncos to the Steelers, Wilson landed with the Giants on a one-year deal—his third team in three seasons. But New York might just be another short stop. The Giants drafted Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart in the first round, signaling they see him as their future starter. At 36 years old, Wilson’s not in their long-term plans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The bigger question? Does he even want to keep playing? Teams aren’t exactly lining up for him. The Giants only signed him after missing out on Matthew Stafford, and the Steelers chose to wait for Aaron Rodgers instead of bringing Wilson back. If he’s not a starter next year, would he settle for a backup role? That’s hard to imagine for a Super Bowl champ with his resume.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Minicamp Jun 17, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson 3 speaks at a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Cente NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250617_szo_ja1_0101

For Giants coach Brian Daboll, Russ represents hope, but also risk. The veteran QB brings 10 Pro Bowl seasons and a Super Bowl ring, but recent years have been shaky. His 2024 stint in Pittsburgh proved that, while the knowledge is there, the elite consistency isn’t. His declining mobility and uneven play hurt the Steelers, leaving questions about what he has left.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, the Giants are betting on him to stabilize their offense while rookie Jaxson Dart learns behind him. If Wilson struggles, Dart may need to step in fast, and Daboll’s job could be on the line. This isn’t just about wins; it’s about survival. For Wilson, the stakes are just as high. His chances for another Super Bowl run are fading.

CBS Sports’ prediction? “Will retire.” And honestly, it’s not hard to see why. Between his business ventures, family life with Ciara, and now a Marvel collab, Wilson’s already building his post-NFL legacy. Football opened doors, but he might be ready to walk through new ones.