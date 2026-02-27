Russell Wilson & Ciara Announce $2M Gift for Children’s Healthcare in Baja California Sur, Mexico

Russell Wilson mit Gattin Ciara bei der Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2018 anlässlich der Verleihung der 90. Academy Awards im Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Beverly Hills, 04.03.2018 *** Russell Wilson with wife Ciara at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2018 on the occasion of the 90 Academy Awards at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Beverly Hills 04 03 2018 Foto:xR.xWagnerx/xFuturexImage

Russell Wilson mit Gattin Ciara bei der Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2018 anlässlich der Verleihung der 90. Academy Awards im Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Beverly Hills, 04.03.2018 *** Russell Wilson with wife Ciara at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2018 on the occasion of the 90 Academy Awards at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Beverly Hills 04 03 2018 Foto:xR.xWagnerx/xFuturexImage

Essentials Inside The Story Philanthropy extends beyond football for Russell Wilson

Why Not You Foundation targets education, children’s health, and poverty

Global impact mindset reinforced through Wilson and Ciara’s hands-on involvement

Russell Wilson is used to leading drives on Sundays, but this week he made a move far bigger than football. The New York Giants star turned the spotlight toward something close to his heart. Alongside his wife, Ciara, the couple stepped up with a powerful act that’s set to change lives in Mexico.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Through a generous $2 million gift from @DangeRussWilson and @ciara @WhyNotYouFdn, more children and families across #BajaCaliforniaSur will gain access to life-changing healthcare and rehabilitation services,” Los Cabos Children’s Foundation’s X post read on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The $2 million gift will support children and families in Baja California Sur, Mexico. The funds are set to improve access to medical care and rehab services. The focus is on long-term impact, not just short-term help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Cabos Children’s Foundation focuses on seven major health issues. These include cancer, congenital heart defects, critical health conditions, disabilities, general health, mental health, and prevention programs. By 2025-2026, the organization hopes to reach 18,000 children and adolescents each year.

The foundation runs its own programs and also partners with other nonprofits and government groups. It works to make sure children in Baja California Sur get proper treatment and support. Transparency and strong systems are key parts of its work.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Later, Russell Wilson reposted the X post and wrote a message.

“We are grateful to be able to make a difference in Mexico! Cabo has meant the world to us over the years, & with this gift, we pray many families can have more memories overcoming! #WhyNotYou @WhyNotYouFdn @ciara 🇲🇽❤️🙏🏾,” the NFL quarterback wrote in the X post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Why Not You Foundation was founded by Russell Wilson in 2014. The nonprofit works to support education, children’s health, and the fight against poverty. Its goal is to empower young people with a “Why Not You?” mindset and give them tools to succeed.

For Russell Wilson and Ciara, this is about more than writing a check. It’s about impact. Through the Why Not You Foundation, they continue to support children not just in the United States but beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party Russell Wilson, Ciara attend the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. New Orleans Sugar Mill LA USA Copyright: xAJT/imageSPACExThis latest move shows that Wilson and Ciara remain committed to giving back. Cabo has been a special place for them over the years, and now they are investing in the local community in a major way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russell Wilson and Ciara donate $3 million to Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital

Last year in November, Russell Wilson and Ciara continued their work through the Why Not You Foundation, stepping up once again to support children and families in need. The couple announced a $3 million gift to Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital in New York City.

ADVERTISEMENT

The donation will support patient and family programs and improve key spaces inside the hospital. Wilson later explained why this means so much to him.

“Ciara and I created the Why Not You Foundation… for kids to follow their dreams, and we believe every child deserves a safe space where they can thrive,” the Giants QB said. “My visits to Mount Sinai are among the biggest highlights of my week.”

The gift will help expand and rename two important areas. One is the Child Life Zone Theater. The other is the Play Space in the Jack Martin Fund Inpatient Unit for Children’s Cancer and Blood Disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Child Life Zone Theater will host plays, movies, and therapy programs. The Play Space will serve children with cancer who need a protected area. Both groups believe this partnership will make hospital days a little easier for many families.

The Level Up singer Ciara also said they are proud to stand with the hospital. She explained that the foundation’s goal has always been to create spaces where young people feel encouraged and cared for, especially during some of the hardest moments in their lives.

CEO of the Mount Sinai Health System, Brendan G. Carr, thanked the couple for their continued support and said their regular visits bring real joy and hope to patients and staff. He shared that the donation will help create safe and lasting spaces where children can play, learn, and feel supported during treatment.

Russell Wilson and Ciara continue to use their platform to help children in real ways. From Mexico to New York, their foundation is backing projects that give families better care, safe spaces, and real support when they need it most.