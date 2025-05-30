Russell Wilson Confirms Malik Nabers’ Influence on New York Move as Giants QB Gets Pleasant Surprise

“Russ’ll be our starter,” Brian Daboll said in April, clearly naming his starting quarterback for the year. After all, Russell Wilson didn’t want to be anyone’s backup plan, and that’s exactly why he chose the New York Giants over the Browns. As per reports, in Cleveland, he would’ve just been a placeholder until Deshaun Watson got back. But in New York? He’s the guy, as the Giants made it clear, too, after they cut ties with Daniel Jones. But was this the only reason for him to make a deal with the Big Apple? Maybe not!

On Thursday, Russell Wilson joined the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast to talk about his new beginnings in the new city. He took this perfect moment to reveal why he was drawn more towards the Giants and not other teams during his free agency period. And that big reason is Malik Nabers.

Wilson said, “Watching this guy, Malik Nabers, man, this dude’s a superstar. And obviously, you see the highlights and everything else, but when you watch every single catch and every single rep and every play, you get to see the kind of player he is, man. He’s dynamic. He touches that football. He’s gone.” However, there’s one play that stuck with Russell Wilson.

Remember that short screen against the Colts that Nabers turned into a 60- or 70-yard touchdown like it was nothing. That one’s Russell Wilson’s favorite. But it wasn’t just that play; Nabers made plenty of moments that caught his new QB’s eye. He said, “I saw him against the Commanders, catch a shallow cross, ran through a dude, got back up, got hit pretty hard, got back up, didn’t flinch, went right back to the huddle.” That kind of ‘toughness?’ Wilson sees it and loves it.

Last season, Nabers went off with 109 catches, 1,204 yards, and 7 touchdowns in 15 games. Now that he’s teamed up with Wilson, he wants the football, and he’s not shy about it. This month, he sent a message loud and clear to his QB: “You might have four receivers out there on the field, like everybody expecting to probably get a ball….you’ve got a tight end….a running back….and you told me, I was going to get the ball. I’m getting open, and I’m not getting that pill; we’ve got a problem.”

So, Nabers knows what he wants, and now that Wilson’s shown trust, he’s expecting even more. As a veteran leader, Mr. Unlimited knows how to keep things balanced. He’s building strong chemistry not just with Nabers but with head coach Brian Daboll, too. After praising the wide receiver, he even joked he should’ve signed with the coach earlier.

Nevertheless, now he has the chance on the game’s biggest stage, and he’s not blinking. Because the truth is, Wilson’s been here before… and he’s ready to go again.

Is history repeating itself for Russell Wilson?

Russell Wilson threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns in Super Bowl XLVIII, leading the Seahawks to their first and only Lombardi Trophy. And that moment happened right in New York. Now, Wilson’s back at MetLife Stadium with the Giants, chasing another ring. Social media has been buzzing, but here’s what’s even wilder: he’s using the exact same locker he had when he won it all. Yes, you heard it right!

On the same podcast, Russell Wilson shared, “Like, my locker is the same locker I had when I won the Super Bowl. When I walk into that stadium, I’m like, I’ve been here before, like, not just been here, but like, we did this before. And so I fundamentally believe it’s possible again.” That kind of energy is exactly what the Giants have been starving for. They’ve been waiting 13 years for a moment like this. Perhaps, this time, the team is buying in.

Even Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke believes the same, as he said: “I think Russ is one of seven quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl and have 10 Pro Bowls, so there’s a certain aura he’s got about him. But yeah, we’re all very excited.” Still, Wilson isn’t getting ahead of himself. His focus is just on winning. “Obviously, the W at the end matters,” he said. “We can’t control that right now, but what we can control is how we go about our business and our focus and bring in a championship mentality and work ethic daily. That’s the presence that I always want to bring.”

So, here we are. The lights are on, the city’s buzzing, and the Giants might just have the right guy in Russell Wilson leading the charge. Could February 8, 2026, finally be their confetti moment?