Russell Wilson Drops Bold Take on Dealing With NFL Hate After Calling Out Sean Payton

Essentials Inside The Story Russell Wilson stands firm against NFL hate and Sean Payton’s criticism.

Wilson revisits Payton feud, says disrespect forced rare response.

Personal resilience drives Wilson’s relentless focus on family and faith.

Quarterback Russell Wilson has had a glorious career, but it was not always easy for him. Being a sportsperson, one mistake would earn him lots of criticism. He had faced it several times, especially after Super Bowl XLIX. But he has a certain motto that helps him keep going. On The White House podcast, he revealed how he deals with all the NFL hate.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I know what I’m capable of, no matter what anybody says,” said Russell Wilson on The White House Podcast via dawhitehousepodcast on X. “They’ll love you one day, and they’ll hate you the next. It was like that moment of us writing that down… just reminded me that you know that I’m doing this for the cheers. You know if you do this for the cheers, you’ll die by the booze. For me, I am doing it for my own internal self, I’m doing it for my family, I’m doing it for God, I’m doing it for those around me. When you get through something like that, you get to really see who’s on your side.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilson has had several incidents in his sporting career that earned him significant hate from fans. Following Super Bowl XLIX, fans called him out, saying he was “trying to be a hero” while ignoring the running route. However, the veteran quarterback has never paid attention to the hatred.

Based on his hot take, his success will make the fans praise him, while mistakes will lead to hatred. That is why whatever he does, he does it for his close ones. They have supported him during his highs and lows. The quarterback believes in enjoying the game rather than getting engrossed in what is happening outside. He even imparted the same belief to his children as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dawhitehousepod View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“Football has taught me that success doesn’t come without setbacks,” said Russell Wilson. “I try to show my kids that mistakes aren’t failures—they’re opportunities to learn and grow. Playtime is the perfect space for that lesson because it’s natural, joyful, and hands-on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Wilson is a man of faith. According to him, God has put him on Earth, and he must continue doing what he does best. So, whenever he feels the hatred is getting to him, he practices harder, trying to channel all of his feelings into it. Speaking on criticism, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton made some comments in October on the then-Giants quarterback. The Super Bowl winner called him “classless” in reply. That saga seems to have taken a new turn after the Pro-Bowler’s latest comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russell Wilson opens up on the incident with Sean Payton

Last October, Sean Payton mentioned how it would be easier to defeat the New York Giants if Wilson were the quarterback. Following it, Wilson took the issue to social media, calling out his former head coach and saying that he was “still bounty hunting 15+ years.” Many thought the matter would end there, but recently Wilson revisited the past, revealing his true feelings.

“Listen, I got a lot of respect for him as a play-caller, but to take a shot, I don’t like that,” said Russell Wilson on Bussin’ With The Boys podcast on X. “I don’t think it’s necessary, especially when I’m not even on your own team anymore… “I have realized I stayed quiet for so long. I know who I am as a competitor, as a warrior, as a champion, too. I have beaten Sean, too. We have been in the same place and same thing. And so, it’s not a matter of disrespect. Just don’t disrespect me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident started after the Broncos won 33-32 against the Giants. With Jaxson Dart as the quarterback, Payton said that there was a spark in the team, which clearly lacked with Wilson. In retaliation, Wilson’s “bounty hunting” comment came with reference to the “Bounty Gate” controversy. When Payton was the New Orleans Saints’ HC, the NFL determined that the Saints had a system where they rewarded players who delivered punishing hits on opponents. The incident saw Payton receiving a one-year suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilson played for the Broncos for two years, 2022 and 2023. In his second year, he had the chance to play under Payton. The problem seemed to have begun from there only. Late in the season, Wilson was benched to avoid getting injured. But surprisingly, after the season, he was let go by the Broncos, leading the franchise to incur a dead cap of $85 million.

Wilson meant no disrespect to Payton, but he also didn’t want to be disrespected. But Payton said a few things to him, and he stood by his comments. With the veteran quarterback once again opening up the issue, it remains to be seen how Payton reacts, or if he reacts.