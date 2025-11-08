Russell Wilson Endorses Dan Orlovsky’s Mental Health Message After Marshawn Kneeland Tragedy

The NFL has been shaken to its core after the heartbreaking news about the death of Dallas Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland. The Frisco Police Department in Texas revealed Kneeland appeared to have taken his own life after a vehicle pursuit and multi-agency search. Since this tragic incident, there has been a wave across the footballing world with players, coaches, and members of the media spreading awareness about the importance of mental health in today’s times.

Former NFL QB and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky also shared an endearing message to the audience, which received a co-sign from New York Giants QB Russell Wilson. Orlovsky was speaking about the death of Marshawn Kneeland on NFL Live alongside commentator Peter Schrager, former NFL player Jason McCourty, and host Laura Rutledge.

Dan Orlovsky said, “As an athlete, I would’ve never told you I was struggling. … I feel like I’m conditioned like that. I feel like, honestly, as a man I’m conditioned to be that way.”

ESPN shared the clip of this segment on Instagram, which was liked by Russell Wilson, who has also been an advocate for mental health issues faced by athletes. The New York Giants’ quarterback was recently part of the NFL’s ‘Changing the Playbook on Mental Health’ initiative and discussed ‘Mindset & Mental Health’. Similarly, the NFL and the NFL Players Association both “increased their mental health support resources for the Cowboys and other players across the league” in the wake of Marshawn Kneeland‘s death.

Under this new initiative, each team in the league will be required to have ‘a licensed mental health clinician on staff and on site,’ as reported by the Sports Business Journal. The report also revealed that the league has employed mental wellness professionals for the Cowboys players and staff, alongside those players who played with Kneeland.

Dak Prescott reacts to the Marshawn Kneeland Tragedy

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott had an emotional reaction as he discussed the passing of his teammate, Marshawn Kneeland. For Prescott, this loss marks the second personal tragedy in which he has experienced the devastation of losing a loved one to s–cide. Five years ago, the Cowboys’ QB mourned the death of his brother Jace, who took his own life.

Speaking to CBS News Texas at his high school, Dak Prescott shared, “This is a pain that you don’t wish upon anybody. You wish none of us had to go through this. You wish Marshawn didn’t have to go through what he went through. Tough moment for this team. I feel and hurt for everybody that’s involved in this and Marshawn’s family and loved ones.”

After experiencing such tragedies, Dak Prescott has taken major steps to spread awareness about the importance of mental health. The Cowboys QB created the Faith. Fight. Finish. – Foundation in 2023. The foundation focuses on colon cancer research, mental health and suicide prevention, and bridging the gap between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

With these troubling times, the Dallas Cowboys are lucky to have someone like Dak Prescott. A vocal leader who has knowledge and experience in dealing with such situations can help the team regroup and come back stronger.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.