Russell Wilson Faces Competition From Hall of Famer for CBS Job Amid Retirement Talks

Former New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson is at a crossroads in his career. Facing uncertainty after another dismal year, the 37-year-old athlete is now a free agent. These developments have fueled speculations that he could hang up his cleats, as he looks for a career beyond the football field.

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Wilson is in ‘deep discussions’ with TV networks to enter the broadcasting space, The Athletic has reported. CBS is the frontrunner to secure his services for its Sunday pregame show ‘The NFL Today.’

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After joining the Giants, he was benched for rookie first-rounder Jaxson Dart after just three games. He went on to play six games for the team last season and threw only 831 yards, while completing three touchdowns. Post this, there has been no news about his future in the NFL, as teams have been hesitant to make a move for him due to the dip in his performance.

The move to TV is something Wilson is no stranger to, as he already has some experience working with CBS. During a Week 14 bye in 2025, he joined the same pregame show as a guest analyst.

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The former Super Bowl winner will likely be replacing Matt Ryan, who left the show after he became the president of football for the Atlanta Falcons. However, he is not the lone consideration for the network. As per reports, CBS is also looking to bring Hall of Fame linebacker Luke Kuechly.

Wilson had a decorated career in the NFL, spending 9 years with the Seattle Seahawks before moving to the Denver Broncos in 2022. For two seasons, he stayed with the Broncos and played for the Steelers in 2024. He also boasts of 10 Pro Bowl selections, with over 350 touchdowns in his career. In 2024, he played 11 games for the Steelers and scored 16 touchdowns for 2,482 yards.

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Meanwhile, Kuechly also had an illustrious career of eight years before retiring from the Carolina Panthers in January 2020. During this time, he secured a Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2013, along with seven Pro Bowl selections. After retirement, he worked as a pro scout for the Panthers before joining the Panthers radio team in 2022. Since then, he has appeared as a TV analyst on ESPN’s Playbook altcast.

While Wilson’s broadcasting prospects gain momentum, he still has an intriguing on-field alternative on the table. The veteran is also considering a move to the New York Jets, reportedly putting his retirement speculations under the carpet.

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An Alternative Route for Russell Wilson at the Jets

During Wilson’s stint at the Seahawks, Geno Smith served as his backup for three seasons before becoming a full-time starter after the latter’s move to the Broncos. The two might once again become teammates, as reports suggest the Jets discussed with Wilson about serving as a backup quarterback before the draft.

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There have been no confirmations on any deal yet, but Smith has talked highly of the time he spent with Wilson in Seattle, which has fueled these speculations further.

Earlier this year, Russell had stated his intentions to play the next season. To prepare for free agency, he even swapped his agents.

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“I know what I’m capable of. I think I showed that in Dallas. I want to do that again and just be ready to rock and roll and be as healthy as possible and be able to play ball,” said Wilson in an interview last season.

The game Wilson is referring to was against the Dallas Cowboys, where he threw for 450 yards and had all 3 of his touchdowns last year. It was a good reminder of what Russell Wilson is capable of producing, but he was unable to replicate that again last season.

As Russell navigates this pivotal journey, his future remains uncertain. While the prospect of playing backup to Smith remains, the fact that Wilson is 37 and does not have a lot of years left in him will also be something that will be running in the back of his mind.