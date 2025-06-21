Russell Wilson Has Already Decided Go-to Giants WR After Jaxson Dart’s QB1 Confession 

After a 3-14 season placed them dead last in the NFC, Giants’ HC Brian Daboll knew something needed to be done, and fast. Parting ways with Daniel Jones halfway through the season, a new QB was the need of the hour. And so when the offseason came around, Daboll doubled down on not one, but two veteran QBs who brought the promise of a 5th Lombardi Trophy in the building. The Giants got a former Super Bowl champ with Russell Wilson, and with Jameis Winston, they got a decade of veteran experience. If that wasn’t enough, they also brought in the Ole Miss standout, Jaxson Dart, through the draft. But all that’s history already. After grinding in the offseason training program, Wilson became the clear starter for the team. And now, the clear starter also has a clear weapon of choice going into the new season.

After a disappointing season with the Steelers, as they decided to part ways with their quarterback, Russell Wilson sought to chase the Big Apple glory. But it wasn’t all for the city or the franchise’s history that sealed the deal. While playing for a mind like Brian Daboll certainly had its own charm, there was another reason, one specific player that drove New York home for Wilson. And that guy is none other than Giants WR Malik Nabers.

Russell Wilson and the fam have been making rounds at the Fanatics Fest ‘25. And it was at a sit-in here that the veteran QB shared the reason he joined the Giants. As Wilson put it, “You know, I came here because of him. Big reason of it. You know, I really wanted to play with a guy special like him.” Despite the offensive struggles the Giants faced last season, Malik Nabers still managed to explode onto the scene in his rookie year. He recorded a total of 109 receptions for 12,04 years and even landed seven TDs. And if there is one thing a QB needs to make dynamic plays, it’s a powerful weapon like Nabers. And from the looks of it, Malik Nabers is going to be his go-to guy for catches this season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

This isn’t the first time Russell Wilson has praised Malik Nabers, though. On one particular edition of 7 PM in Brooklyn, Wilson had stated that he watched all the films of Nabers before deciding on his destination. As Wilson had put it, “I just turned on the film and watched this guy Malik Nabers. This dude is a superstar. I saw him, watching the film before I tried to make a decision and trying to get a clear understanding of who the players are, this and that. – He’s dynamic. He touches that football, he’s gone.” Nabers’ ability to make plays after the catch, his explosive speed, and his relentless energy on the field have already made him a standout in a team searching for an offensive identity. And Wilson saw it, too.

Russell Wilson himself has had some challenging seasons. Many around the league have wondered if his Seahawks’ glory days are long behind him. But a combination with Malik Nabers might just be what the doctor ordered to turn around Wilson’s, as well as the Giants’, losing streak. For now, the Giants fandom is eagerly waiting to see what kind of plays these two will put out there on the gridiron. But back in the building, rookie QB Jaxson Dart is also taking notes from his childhood hero. And preparing for his own QB1 legacy down the line.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jaxson Dart’s QB1 quest

All signals flash green when it comes to Jaxson Dart, long before the draft ever came around. Dart had impressed his HC and OC right from the pre-draft meetings. And coming into the Giants’ building, all voices around the league tout him as the eventual face of the franchise. It’s this potential that made the front office climb up the draft board to get another first-round pick to grab him. But the question now is, when does he get to start?

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Rookie Minicamp May 9, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart 6 speaks to members of the press after rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Center NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250509_jla_ja1_161

While everybody is waiting to see Jaxson Dart explode under center, the man himself is playing a long game of patience. He’s not rushing through to get a chance to make plays just yet. For now, he’s happy taking notes and making himself even better. In a recent presser, Dart was asked what the Giants have planned for his future. His response? “They’ve had this blueprint and they’ve done it with different quarterbacks that have succeeded at the highest level. I trust them. For me, I’m just trying to be the most coachable player I can. I want to play well in the offense and operate it at the highest level… I’m not looking for results immediately. I’m a process-driven person, so I’m taking it day-by-day, rep-by-rep.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Jaxson Dart, the question isn’t when he will be the starter. The question is how much he can level up before his number is called. Barring the possibility of injuries, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston will be leading the charge this year. As for Dart, his time may come in the ‘26 season after he has absorbed the veterans’ playbooks. Do you think he will be the franchise QB for the Giants’ future?