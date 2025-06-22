Russell Wilson is Already Starting to Lose QB1 Spot to Jaxson Dart as Brian Daboll’s Favourite: Report

Remember that electric buzz when a raw, cannon-armed rookie starts turning heads in camp? That feeling when the future whispers louder than the present? It’s humming through the Quest Diagnostics Training Center right now, and the source is Jaxson Dart. Forget a redshirt year – the whispers are turning into shouts that Brian Daboll’s newest project might be pushing Russell Wilson faster than anyone expected.

Last season was brutal for Big Blue: a 3–14 slog, dead last in the NFC East, averaging a dismal 16.1 PPG (31st league-wide). While rookie Malik Nabers exploded (109 rec, 1,204 yds, 7 TDs) and RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. flashed promise (1,123 scrimmage yds), the offense often felt stuck in neutral. Enter the offseason shuffle. Defensive reinforcements — headlined by rookie DE Abdul Carter and veteran additions like CB Paulson Adebo — and Russell Wilson as the experienced bridge.

Wilson, the seasoned vet with the deep-ball artistry (led the NFL in deep-pass grade last year, 54% completion on 20+ yd throws), was penciled in as the Week 1 starter. A bridge, a mentor. But then minicamp happened. Then OTAs. And the buzz around third-round pick Jaxson Dart got loud.

The chatter hit the national stage on The Rich Eisen Show. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, asked about minicamp surprises, pivoted hard to New York when Eisen asked, “Uh, I’ve got Daniel Jeremiah here… anything else out of minicamp season jumps out at you? What do you think, Daniel?”

Jeremiah went right to it, “Yeah…I’ve, you know, been intrigued by what’s going on with Jaxson Dart…but man, everything that I’ve read about Jaxson Dart seems to be pretty positive.” His observation isn’t just speculation—it mirrors the internal momentum building around Dart during OTAs and minicamp.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart 6 throws a pass during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

The rookie reportedly received reps with the first, second, and even third teams, a rarity that indicates the coaching staff is evaluating him closely in different scenarios. Daboll, known for developing Josh Allen in Buffalo, has been effusive in his praise, calling Dart’s spring “excellent” and lauding his football IQ and leadership.

Pressed for clarity, Jeremiah didn’t hold back on the implications of that buzz—suggesting this isn’t just a feel-good camp story, but the groundwork for a legitimate in-season shift at quarterback.“Um, I—I think he’s got a chance to play pretty darn—pretty darn early here… You just kind of listen to the words of Brian Daboll, and you kind of—got the sense like this was his guy. Like he’s invested in him… it sounds a little different the way he’s talking about him… I think we’re going to see a lot of Jaxson Dart this year.”

Eisen: “You do? Okay… any two cents on—on when?”

Jeremiah: “Week 6 to Week 7, 10-day gap there after the Thursday night game against Philly… that’s kind of where it would be.” Jeremiah’s projection isn’t arbitrary—it’s strategic. “So it would be at Denver Week 7. That’s my—my early prediction.”

There it is. Jeremiah’s crystal ball points squarely to Week 7 in Denver – a natural pivot point after the gauntlet of Kansas City (SNF), the Chargers, a trip to New Orleans, and the always-brutal Thursday nighter against Philly. That 10-day breather? Prime time for a rookie QB reset.

Why the Dart hype? Daboll’s fingerprints are all over it

Daboll didn’t just draft Dart; he’s practically incubating him. The Ole Miss record-breaker (broke Eli Manning’s career passing mark) arrived prepped. Daboll gushed about his Day 1 readiness: “He was prepared. He put a lot of time and effort into it… His leadership qualities…” He called Dart’s spring “excellent,” praising his football IQ and aggression. Crucially, Daboll dismissed concerns about Dart adapting to NFL cadence:

“It’s not too hard to learn… not rocket science.” Sound familiar? It echoes the patience and belief he showed while molding another raw, athletic QB in Buffalo – Josh Allen. Daboll’s giving Dart reps everywhere – “He’s worked with the second team, the first team and the third team” – a clear sign they’re fast-tracking his evaluation.

Yet, this isn’t some soap-opera script—there’s real substance. Dart’s college résumé boasts nearly 12K passing yards, 81 TDs and a 9.2 Y/A clip, plus 1,543 rush Yds and 14 rush TDs. He shattered Ole Miss marks and entered camp with a steely focus that reverberated off the walls at Quest Diagnostics.

Wilson, of course, brings his own storied legacy—46,000+ passing Yds, 350 career TDs, 5× Pro Bowls. But here’s the kicker: NFL defenses are faster, windows tighter, and Daboll has signaled he values processing speed almost as much as arm cannon. Dart checks both boxes.

Yet Wilson isn’t fading quietly. Teammates like Darius Slayton rave about his deep ball, and he’s taken the lion’s share of first-team reps, bringing vital veteran leadership. But the vibe is shifting. Jeremiah’s insight cuts deep: this doesn’t feel like Wilson’s job to lose indefinitely; it feels like Dart is being prepped for liftoff. The Giants aren’t just rebuilding; they’re subtly reloading the chamber with a kid Daboll clearly believes has it.

Week 7 in Denver looms – a place where Giants rookies have authored shocking upsets before (see: Kent Graham to Amani Toomer stunning the 13–0 Broncos in ’98). Could history rhyme? If Dart’s trajectory keeps soaring, Russell Wilson might find himself holding the clipboard sooner than his $21 M contract suggests. Daboll, the QB whisperer, seems to have found his next muse. The future in New York might just have a hint of a Southern drawl and a rocket launcher for an arm.